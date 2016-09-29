Worcester Girls Rebound From Tough Loss

Worcester Prep’s Madison Bescak dribbles past a Saints Peter and Paul defender during last Friday’s 2-1 loss to the Sabres. Photo by Steve Green

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team fell to old rival Saints Peter and Paul, 2-1, last Friday in a tense, well-played game, but the Mallards rebounded on Monday with a 7-0 shellacking of Gunston on the road.

It’s always special when Worcester Prep and Saints Peter and Paul clash in almost every sport including girls’ varsity soccer and last Friday’s match was no different. The two teams play a home and home series each year in the regular season and typically face off for a third time in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) tournament championship game.

It remains to be seen how this season will turn out, but for one day at least, the Sabres gained the upper-hand. The two teams played to a 1-1 at the half, but Saints Peter and Paul scored early in the second half to take a 2-1 advantage. The Sabres then held on through the rest of the second half as Worcester mounted a furious comeback attempt. The two teams will meet again in Easton on October 11.

The Worcester girls wasted no time putting the tough loss to the Sabres behind them. The Mallards routed Gunston, 7-0, on the road on Monday. It was the same score by which the Worcester girls beat the Herons in the season opener. If the narrow 2-1 loss to Saints Peter and Paul is thrown out, the Mallards have dominated their other conference opponents. The Worcester girls have beaten Gunston twice, each time by a 7-0 score, and Salisbury Christian, 8-1. Their record now stands at 3-1 and they face Salisbury School on the road on Monday.