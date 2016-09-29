Worcester Prep Students Commemorate International Day Of Peace With Pinwheels

students-bstudents-cIn honor of International Day of Peace on Sept. 21, lower school art teacher Rebecca Tittermary and her students decorated more than 200 pinwheels to display around campus to commemorate the occasion. Pinwheels for Peace is a global project to help students make a public visual statement about their feelings of war, peace, tolerance, cooperation, harmony, and unity. Left, teachers Sasha Motsko and Kelley Burton and their second graders form the shape of a peace sign. Right, Stella Martin and Amy Hazzard place their handmade pinwheels by the playground.