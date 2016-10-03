OCPD Seeks Public’s Help With Adult Store Burglary

Shawn J. Soper

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the burglary of a north-end boutique early last Friday morning during which thousands of dollars in merchandise was stolen.

Around 7 a.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police responded to the Déjà vu romantic boutique on 137th Street for a reported burglary. The investigation revealed around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, an unidentified suspect entered the store and stole approximately $5,000 in merchandise. The suspect is described as a white male with a full beard and dark hair.

At the time of the burglary, the suspect was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with white lettering on a sleeve and was carrying a large duffle bag. While inside the store, the suspect wore a baseball cap and a white bandana over his face.

Anyone who might help identify the suspect or have additional information about the break-in is urged to contact Pfc. Mike Kelly at 410-520-5382, or mkelly@oceancitymd.gov. Citizens may also make an anonymous tip at oceancitymd.gov/police.