Endless Summer Cruisin Event Returns Thursday

The Batmobile Show Car will be featured all weekend at Cruisin.

OCEAN CITY — The 19th Annual Endless Summer Cruisin Car Show will be returning to Ocean City this week, Oct. 6-9.

This four-day automotive event continues to be one of the eastern region’s largest fall car shows with more than 2,000 hot rods, street machines customs and more. Show hours are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 8 and the Grand Finale Car Show and Awards Ceremony 9 a.m.-3 p.m. will be held Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Inlet parking lot.

This event will have various car shows at the Convention Center on 40th Street, both inside and outside, as well as the downtown Inlet parking lot and various citywide locations.

Special guest this year, automotive designer and custom car builder, star of the hit television show “Bitchin Rides,” Dave Kindig will be at the Inlet on Saturday, Oct, 8 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. He will be signing autographs, posing for pictures and talking about all the fun they have on the show as well as his love for cars.

In addition, legendary custom car builder Gene Winfield, will be at this year’s event. The California custom car builder and master creator of many movie cars will be at the Inlet Friday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., plus inside the OC Convention Center, Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., meeting and greeting fans.

Being held in conjunction with Endless Summer Cruisin is the 36th Annual Hot Rod & Custom Car Show Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., inside the Ocean City Convention Center. See some of the hottest show cars in the mid-Atlantic including the 1961 “Double Bubble” Chevy Impala named as one of the Great 8 in the 2016 Riddler Competition as well as the 48 Studebaker Pick-Up, winner of the 2014 Gene Winfield Award.

Plus be sure to check out the Back to the Future Tribute Display featuring the DeLorean Show Car and “Marty McFly” Impersonator. Don’t miss the 66 Batmobile Show Car on display Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-8. Plenty of live entertainment on stage including Mook Jones on Thursday, noon-3:30 p.m. and Golden Touch, performing Friday and Saturday, noon-3:30 p.m. Also check out the vendor showroom for all your automotive needs plus jewelry, arts and crafts and more all inside the Ocean City Convention Center.

New for the fall event, Express Auctioneers will host the OC Collector Car Auction, Saturday, Oct. 8 upstairs inside the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Sell your ride, purchase a new one, or just watch all the excitement. The preview will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the Live Auction at 10 a.m. For information on buying or selling a vehicle, visit occollectorcars.com or call 410-570-3770. Spectator entrance into the auction is included with your Endless Summer Cruisin admission.

Some of the top national names in the country will be on display at Manufacturer’s Midway located at the Inlet including Advance Auto Parts, AMSOIL, Chevrolet Performance, Holley, Maryland Lottery, Miller Welding, OPTIMA Batteries, Slide-Lok, Sundance Vacations, Wissel & Walsh Insurance and more. Plus inside the OC Convention Center check out Treasured Motorcar Services among others.

Another Endless Summer Cruisin Car Show highlight are the special Boardwalk parades that will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings, Oct. 6-8. Staging begins at 27th Street on the Boardwalk and the parade is scheduled to begin at 8am from North Division Street on the boardwalk going south to the inlet.

Tickets are $10 a day Thursday and Sunday and $15 a day Friday and Saturday, good at both locations. Children under 14 are Free with an adult. Four day event passes are also available for $35. As always, the schedule is subject to change due to weather or circumstances beyond organizers’ control.

For more show information be sure to visit www.endlesssummercruisin.com