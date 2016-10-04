Flu Clinics Scheduled In Worcester, Wicomico Counties

BERLIN – Health officials at Atlantic General Hospital have attended to four flu cases as of Oct. 4, according to Michaelann Frate, director of employee health and infection control.

Three of the cases came from visitors not local to the area and were not reported as a flu case originating from Worcester County, but one resident was admitted for the virus and other health factors.

“I think we are just going to see a few sprinkles of flu because people are traveling,” Frate says. “But it is sneaking up on us.”

In recent years, most cases of the virus began in December, but the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene declared the week of Oct. 3 as the start of the 2016-2017 influenza season.

In an effort to reach all underserved areas, health officials at Atlantic General Hospital and the Worcester County Health Department will host flu shot clinics at various times and locations through the month of October.

The hospital usually administers between 4,000 and 5,000 shots each season, but was already able to give 300 at last week’s Community Health Fair in Ocean Pines, according to Frate.

The virus mutates each flu season, and officials are urging residents to get the vaccine, even if they received one last year.

Frate says the vaccine takes two weeks to be effective and needs time to build antibodies.

This year’s vaccine will protect individuals from four strains of the flu, according to the Health Department.

Anyone carrying the virus can spread the flu through coughing, sneezing or direct contact.

Symptoms of the virus appear one to two days after exposure and include fever, chills, sore throat, cough and headache.

The elderly population and those with chronic diseases are at an increased risk for flu complications.

The flu, and complications resulting from the virus, kills an estimated 20,000 people each season, according to the CDC.

Although the clinics are for residents ages 13 and older, the CDC recommends individuals six months of age and older get the vaccine.

The Health Department is giving residents ages 65 and older the option to receive a stronger dosage of the flu shot, which will give them a stronger immunity to this season’s virus.

Individuals wishing to receive the vaccine or ask questions are told to contact their doctor’s office, the Worcester County Health Department, or Atlantic General Hospital’s flu hotline at 410-641-9358.

Those with Atlantic General Health System physicians can call to schedule an appointment, or to get more information on walk-in appointments.

Over in Wicomico County, Peninsula Regional Medical Center will host a one-day “Drive-Thru Flu Clinic” on Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Md.

Those wishing to partake in the PRMC flu clinic will not have to leave their car, but are asked to wear short sleeved shirts for convenience.

Most insurance providers will cover the cost of the vaccine, but AGH, PRMC and the Worcester County Health Department suggests donations ranging from $10 to $15 to cover its costs.

Dates, times and locations for Atlantic General Hospital’s upcoming clinics are as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pocomoke Fire Department, 1410 Market Street Pocomoke, Md. 21851.

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Atlantic General Hospital (please use emergency room entrance), 9733 Healthway Dr. Berlin, Md. 21811.

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Atlantic General Hospital (please use emergency room entrance), 9733 Healthway Dr. Berlin, Md. 21811.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Health Fair at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Atlantic General Women’s Health, 38394 Dupont Blvd. Unit H, Selbyville, Del. 19975.

Dates, times and locations for the Worcester County Health Department’s upcoming clinics are as follows:

Mondays, Oct. 17, Oct. 24, and Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pocomoke Health Center. For an appointment call 410-957-2005.

Fridays, Oct. 21, Oct. 28, and Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Berlin Health Center

For an appointment call 410-629-0164.

Fridays, Oct. 21, Oct. 28, and Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Snow Hill Health Department. For an appointment call 410-632-1100.