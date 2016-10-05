Delaware’s River Soccer Club Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Seven quality fields are now offered at River Soccer Club in Frankford, Del. as compared to four when it first began 20 years ago. Submitted Photos

FRANKFORD – Although many organizations reflect on large milestones, one club is looking toward the future instead of the past.

The River Soccer Club, in Frankford, Del., is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and President Rebecca Mais says the organization is changing the way future generations view volunteerism.

“We want to keep this club available to all children,” Mais says. “We are not in a wealthy area, and kids’ sports can become elite and expensive quickly, but we are dedicated to keeping prices down so all kids can participate.”

To achieve this goal, the club has embarked on a 20-year philosophy to teach children soccer and to create a new generation of mentors and volunteers.

With the exception of part-time maintenance crews, each person involved with River Soccer volunteers their time each week.

Technical Director Brandt Mais says two-thirds of the club’s coaches have once played in the organization, and the lessons they learned on and off the field have made them return as volunteers.

“Volunteerism is what keeps our club sustainable,” he says.

When River Soccer moved to its 45-acre location in the fall of 2002, the club had four fields, 300 recreational players and a few travel teams.

Since then, the facility has grown into seven fields, and currently hosts 600 recreational players in spring, winter and fall leagues, 12 travel teams, a player development program and a TOPSoccer program for children with disabilities.

With expansive facilities, and an even larger group of participants, TOPSoccer Founder Howard Gerken says the club relies on parents, students and former club participants for help.

“The only way we can keep the costs down is through volunteerism,” Gerken says. “If we don’t get folks to step up to help coach, cut grass or pick up trash, then it will drive up the cost, which we don’t want to do.”

With a larger influx of younger children, many older kids on the club’s travel teams are helping to teach 4- and 5-year-olds the game.

“We hope that it is a part of the mentoring process that we are teaching,” Mais says.

Recreation Director Rob Engel says this process is part of a lifelong focus on a player’s skills and efforts.

“Many organizations play to win,” Recreation Director Rob Engel says. “We play to develop.”

Because of this logic, more than 30 kids within the program have gone to play soccer at a collegiate level, and some have come back to the club to volunteer as coaches.

In addition to these coaches, students from Worcester, Wicomico and Sussex Counties help River Soccer with other programs as well.

The TOPSoccer program employs these middle and high school students as “buddies” to 20 players with physical or mental disabilities.

Mais, Gerken and Engel say programs, such as TOPSoccer, shows students the reward and enjoyment of volunteering.

“You don’t have to be good at soccer to be a buddy,” Gerken says. “The only prerequisite is the care of these children and the willingness to participate.”

Engel says volunteerism among service groups is at an all-time low, and Mais believes the club’s focus on volunteering will build a sense of community.

River Soccer is currently the only club in Sussex County with its own grounds and facility, making it a popular organization for participants in surrounding counties, according to Engel.

Because the state and county do not have a parks or recreation departments, River Soccer also relies on donors and foundations for financial support, according to Mais.

Grants from the Longwood and Carl M. Freeman Foundations, along with help from Bunting and Murray Construction, gave the club an opportunity to develop its facility.

However, the club still needs volunteers and donors to continue maintaining its fields.

River Soccer is currently hosting a fundraiser to gather money for new soccer fields, each costing $20,000.

Individuals wishing to contribute to the fundraiser can pay $20 for a portion of the field.

However, those wishing to do so are welcome to give more.

After this phase of additions is complete, the club will direct its attention to an indoor facility for winter sports.

“Our club is the best buy for your buck,” Gerken says. “We are very concerned for our kids and we want them to participate.”