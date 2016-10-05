Ocean City Restaurant Week Starts On Sunday

OCEAN CITY — Sunday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 23, marks the return of delicious dining deals with Ocean City Restaurant Week.

“During the fall, many restaurants already offer amazing deals. So this year, Restaurant Week will combine those great deals along with price fixed menus to showcase, ‘Great Deals on Great Food,’” said Liz Walk, event manager for the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association.

For participating restaurants, Restaurant Week is also a chance to highlight the chefs’ culinary talents by creating and offering innovative dishes not typically found on the menu. It is also a great way to reward loyal customers and find new ones. In honor of October being “Shore Craft Beer” month, some restaurants are featuring menu items paired with local craft brews.

Other upcoming fall activities planned include OCToberfest being held on October 22-23 and 29-30. This event features a free beach maze, a Halloween pet parade, the great pumpkin race and free inflatables. A trip to the beach promises to be full of fun and flavor.

Check out www.oceancityrestaurantweek.com to peruse the menus and delicious deals from participating restaurants, and take a peek at the biographies of our local chefs. Be sure to sign up to “Get the Dish” to receive the latest updates. Reservations are not required however they are encouraged.