A Week In Business – October 7, 2016

Chic Boutique, owned by A Perfect Face Day Spa, recently opened its doors, offering a unique variety of fashions. The boutique is connected to A Perfect Day Spa in West Ocean City off Route 50. Above, owners Carol and Katie Withers and Sue Ott are pictured at a recent ribbon cutting ceremony with representatives of the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce. Submitted Photos

Hospital Recommended For State Funding

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital received notice from the Maryland Hospital Association (MHA) that a statewide committee has recommended that the Eastern Shore hospital’s new Regional Cancer Care Center receive up to $1.3 million in state funding during the 2017 legislative session.

The MHA Bond Program, administered by a committee of hospital trustees and hospital executives from across the state, recommends targeted hospital project funding through the state’s capital budget process.

The new 18,000-square-foot Regional Cancer Care Center, which is to be built on hospital-owned property at the corner of Route 113 and Old Ocean City Boulevard in Berlin, will provide one centrally-located, convenient facility for the care and treatment of individuals with cancer and blood disorders.

In addition to existing medical oncology and chemotherapy infusion services and integrative therapies, the new center will include radiation oncology; PET imaging; laboratory services; community education and support facilities; and telemedicine technology that will allow patients and their physicians to consult with other cancer care experts, preventing unnecessary travel for consultation and follow up care for patients who may require more intensive cancer care services.

Construction is due to begin in July 2017 with completion in early 2018.

More than $18 million was requested by healthcare organizations throughout the state this year. The funding amount for the new Regional Cancer Care Center will depend upon the total amount approved for state hospital bond projects, during the next legislative session.

“While the Bond Committee’s recommendation to support the Regional Cancer Care Center is not a guarantee of funding, we are optimistic,” said Michael Franklin, president and CEO of Atlantic General Hospital. “Their support demonstrates the value in what we’re doing to bring together the current resources in our community to better serve Worcester County and the surrounding communities.”

Designation Earned

SALISBURY — Tim Wisniewski, Assistant Vice President and Account Manager of Avery Hall Insurance in Salisbury, has been awarded the Certified Authority on Workers’ Compensation (CAWC) designation.

The CAWC designation offers a unique perspective on workers’ compensation, combining business acumen with key educational training, for an innovative and unique skill set. The 20 hour program consisted of live classes and webinars that included workers’ compensation fundamentals, experience modification factors, loss control, claims, fraud, and classification and rating of work comp.

Wisniewski is an account manager in the commercial division and specializes in identifying business, strategic and hazard risk exposures.

Fall Savings Offered

SALISBURY — Atlantis Homes, the largest independent retailer of manufactured, modular and site-built homes on Delmarva, has announced the launch of its fall retail event, “Home Harvest Festival.”

The sale, which will run through Oct. 31, provides homebuyers the opportunity to purchase select homes at the lowest-prices of the year.

“If you’ve been waiting for the right time to purchase a new home, the time is now and Atlantis is the place,” Brian McKinley of Atlantis said. “Through the end of this event, homebuyers can save thousands of dollars when purchasing the home of their dreams.”

Along with reduced pricing, select homes will be sold with value-enhancing incentives including free furniture packages, $8,000 cash back with select home packages, free appliance packages and free fireplaces.

Also, each home center is offering chances to win gift cards valued up to $1,000 with no purchase necessary.

Realty Team Expands

BETHANY BEACH — Associate Brokers Ann Baker and Tammy Hadder, along with fellow Realtor Associates Anna Meiklejohn, Sarah Schifano, Christina Antonioli, Shelby Smith and Laurie McFaul, are joining the Keller Williams Realty team in the Delaware Beaches Market Center.

“We are excited to welcome the Seaside Seven Group to the Keller Williams family,” Keller Williams Team Leader Brigit Taylor said. “This company succeeds through its people and adding this group to our team is a huge win for us. In their first month at Keller Williams, the group achieved recognition for being the top team in closed volume. This team is made up of seven extraordinary women and they are well on their way to building more wealth for themselves through the use of the systems and models in place.”

Contractor Hired

SALISBURY — Gillis Gilkerson has been hired to build Phase II of Maryland General Square located at 2408 North Salisbury Blvd. in Salisbury.

“Gillis Gilkerson values repeat business and greatly appreciates all of our loyal customers,” said Dwight Miller, president of Gillis Gilkerson. “The opportunity to work on Phase II of this project allows us to continue to strengthen the relationship with the client through superior customer service and getting the job done on time and on budget.”

The 9,000-square-foot project includes a one-story steel and metal framing with masonry veneer. The building is being leased to Aspen Dental and Sleep Number with an additional 2,200 square feet of vacant space available for lease.

“Things are going well and we look forward to the completion of the project this fall,” said Don Hall of Hall Family Holdings, LLC. “We hired Gillis Gilkerson from our previous working relationship we had with them on the initial construction of Phase I of the Maryland General Square project where Chipotle and Five Guys are currently operating.”

According to Gillis Gilkerson project manager, Don Murray and superintendent Charles Morris, the project is scheduled for completion fall, 2016.

Giving Tuesday Planning

SALISBURY — Nearly 60 local nonprofit agencies are participating in the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore’s (CFES) 2016 Giving Tuesday online charitable giving day. The effort is known locally as “Shore Gives More” and will be held this year on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

All the nonprofit organizations participating in the “Shore Gives More” online campaign serve Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties.

“Last year was the first time the Community Foundation organized a Giving Tuesday campaign in collaboration with nonprofits in Worcester County,” said Erica Joseph, CFES President. This year the campaign includes nonprofits from all three counties on Maryland’s lower Eastern Shore.”

One hundred percent of all charitable gifts made by donors through the Shore Gives More website will benefit the nonprofits who are participating in this year’s online campaign. All processing fees are being paid by the Hershey Family Fund at the Community Foundation.

“This enables 100 percent of all online contributions to go directly to our local participating nonprofits,” Joseph said. “We also thank our primary sponsors, Delmarva Power and 47 ABC for their support.”

Hospital Accord Announced

SALISBURY — Peninsula Regional Health System in Salisbury announced it has become an equity partner in Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Medicare Advantage Plans. The agreement makes PRMC a minority owner in the Hopkins Medicare managed insurance plans Advantage MD and Advantage MD Plus, the fastest growing Medicare Advantage plans available in Maryland.

The plans offer Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in 11 Maryland counties more comprehensive coverage, cap out of pocket costs and make it much easier to budget for healthcare expenses.

“These are exciting times in healthcare, and we are always looking for innovative ways to provide exceptional care while helping people, particularly those of Medicare-eligible age, manage their associated costs,” said Dr. Peggy Naleppa, President/CEO of the Peninsula Regional Health System. “Joining with Hopkins and others in this insurance product allows us to help people get the most from their Medicare healthcare dollars while reducing additional expenses.”

Peninsula Regional Health System joins Adventist Healthcare, Frederick Regional Health System, LifeBridge Health, Anne Arundel Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center as investors in the products.

This partnership is not a financial purchase of one healthcare system by another; the Peninsula Regional Health System and Peninsula Regional Medical Center will continue to function independently of the other partners, including Hopkins, in the day-to-day delivery of healthcare services locally. The agreement is solely focused on providing a quality, cost-effective Medicare supplement option for people on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Advantage MD and Advantage MD Plus were designed to cover those costs that Medicare does not. Traditionally, Medicare will reimburse for just 80% of healthcare costs, which could result in thousands of dollars of out-of-pocket expenses. Advantage MD and Advantage MD Plus provide subscribers not only the full complement of physicians at all participating health systems and hospitals across Maryland, but also essentials like prescription drug, vision, hearing and dental coverage that other Medicare supplement plans do not provide.

Peninsula Regional Health System will be working with local physician offices during the open enrollment period of Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 to make information on Advantage MD and Advantage MD Plus easily available.

“With these plans or any other Medicare supplement plan, it’s important to remember that you can keep your doctor and still continue to use your preferred hospital, nothing there changes,” said Naleppa. “This is a partnership by the leading healthcare systems in Maryland to make available what we consider to be the best Medicare supplement option and to provide the most cost-effective and cost-efficient solution to closing the Medicare insurance gap for our friends and neighbors.”

M&T Bank recently donated $1,500 to the March of Dimes-Eastern Shore. Pictured, from left holding the check, are Gene Malone, Administrative VP, Business & Professional Banking, M&T Bank; Jessica Hales, Eastern Shore Senior Development Manager of the March of Dimes; and Monty Sayler, Administrative Vice President, Group Manager, Commercial Banking Division, M&T Bank.