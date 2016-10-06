Armed Bank Robbery Suspects Caught Week Later In Norfolk

POCOMOKE — Thanks to the collaborative effort of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in two states, three suspects who robbed and threatened to blow up a Pocomoke bank last week before fleeing into Virginia and firing shots at a police vehicle were apprehended this week in Norfolk.

On Monday, September 26, the Pocomoke Police Department was notified of a panic alarm at the PNC Bank branch. Upon arrival, Pocomoke Police were advised the bank had been robbed by three suspect who threatened to blow up the facility with an explosive device.

No weapon or explosive device was displayed to the tellers and the suspect fled the bank and headed toward Virginia. An Accomack County, Va. sheriff’s deputy located a vehicle matching the description and attempted to stop it. The driver of the vehicle fired a handgun at the deputy, striking his police cruiser several times.

The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) and the Pocomoke Police Department initiated an investigation and called upon state and federal partners in Maryland and Virginia to assist. Due to the multiple jurisdictions the suspects traveled through during their fleeing from the original scene, U.S. Marshals and law enforcement officers from Worcester County, Pocomoke, the Maryland State Police, Accomack, Norfolk and Newport News came together in an attempt to apprehend the suspects.

Multiple leads were developed and followed up upon and the three suspects were identified. They were arrested in Norfolk on Monday without further incident with assistance from Norfolk Police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The suspects have been identified as De’Andre Ayres, 28; Demetrius Perry, 21; and Lamond Perry, 23. Each has been charged with attempting to commit a capital murder, shooting from a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting at an occupied vehicle. All three suspects were denied bond and are being held in the Accomack County Jail. Maryland currently has warrants on file for the three suspect related to the bank robbery that started the whole incident last Monday. The investigation is ongoing.