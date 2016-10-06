Berlin To Host Fall Cruisers

BERLIN — The Berlin Fall Cruisers event will make its yearly appearance in downtown Berlin on Saturday, Oct. 8. Hundreds of vehicles are anticipated to roll into town as spectators stroll through the streets see the cars close up, dine in the many restaurants, and visit the local shops.

The Fall Cruisers affair in Berlin is an auxiliary event of OC Cruisin’.

Fall Cruisers kicks off at 10 a.m. with cars and trucks arriving as early as 7 a.m. to secure the best parking spots. There is no cost for spectators to come out and browse the hundreds of vehicles, many from the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Registration runs from 7-10 a.m. and costs $10. The cost of registration is paid to the Berlin Chamber of Commerce, the annual event sponsor. Trophies for best classic, best antique, best muscle car, best hot rod, best rat rod, best truck, best in show and people’s choice will be awarded at 2 p.m.

Car enthusiasts enjoy the event as an opportunity to speak with classic car owners about their vintage rides.

The Spring Cruisers event was cancelled at the last minute earlier this year due to an incoming storm, so participants and spectators are crossing their fingers for better weather the second time around.

If you are interested in volunteering to help with registration, ticket sales or judging, please contact the Chamber at 410-641-4775 or email chamberinfo@berlinchamber.org.