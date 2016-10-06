Cops And Courts – October 7, 2016

Stolen Bike Located Thanks To Registration

OCEAN CITY — Thanks to the Ocean City Police Department’s bicycle registration program, a bike stolen in the resort was found just a few days later and resort police located a wanted suspect in the process as a bonus.

Around 10 p.m. on Sept. 19, Ocean City police officers were approached by an individual on 12th Street who reported her bike had just been stolen from her home. The victim told police the bicycle was locked at the time, but the suspect had cut the corded lock. Thankfully, the victim had previously registered the bicycle with OCPD’s bicycle registration program and the serial number and description of the bike was already on file.

Two days later on Sept. 21 around 7 p.m., OCPD officers were conducting an unrelated investigation in the area of 12th Street when they noticed a bicycle matching the description at a nearby residence. On the bicycle was an OCPD registration sticker matching the registration number and the serial number on file at the department’s bicycle registration program.

Inside the residence, OCPD officers located James Feaster II, 38, of Dagsboro. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana and learned Feaster had an active arrest warrant stemming from a 2001 drug case. In addition to the arrest warrant, Feaster was issued a citation for possession of marijuana. He was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was initially transferred to the Worcester County Jail on a $3,000 bond, but was later released on recognizance following a bond review.

Bottle Thrower Busted

OCEAN CITY — A Newark, Del. man was arrested on disorderly conduct and malicious launching of a missile charges last weekend after allegedly first screaming expletives at Ocean City police and then throwing a bottle in their direction.

Around 1 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police officer was conducting a traffic stop at 94th Street and Coastal Highway when his attention was drawn to another man, later identified as Kevin Curtis, 21, of Newark, Del., yelling and screaming. According to police reports, Curtis was allegedly yelling “[expletive deleted] the cops,” and “[expletive deleted] you pigs.” The officer noted in his report Curtis was at least 50 feet away and in violation of the town’s noise ordinance.

The OCPD officer was joined at the traffic stop by a Maryland State Police trooper, who pointed out Curtis was now standing on top of an electrical box and continued to scream expletives toward the officers. Soon thereafter, Curtis allegedly threw a bottle in the direction of the officers. The bottle did not hit the officers or their vehicles, but landed in the highway.

At that point, the OCPD officer stopped writing the citation for the traffic stop and let the driver go to begin a pursuit of Curtis. Curtis ran northbound through a shopping center parking lot, but was taken into custody a short time later by a Maryland State Police trooper. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and launching a missile at a police vehicle.

Naked Guy Lost A Bet

OCEAN CITY — A New Jersey man was arrested on indecent exposure charges last weekend for allegedly running naked across Philadelphia Avenue several times after losing a bet.

Around 3 a.m. last Friday, an off-duty Ocean City police officer was returning home when she saw a naked man running across Philadelphia Avenue near 26th Street. The off-duty officer reported the suspect, later identified as Edward Nasciemento, 22, of Clark, N.J., was carrying a towel, but would frequently and intentionally open to towel exposing his genitals and buttocks to passing motorists and pedestrians.

Another OCPD officer responded to the area and located Nasciemento on the sidewalk attempting to cover himself with the towel. According to police reports, Nasciemento was apologetic and told police he was running around naked because he lost a bet with some friends. He was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

Jail For Dancing In Traffic

OCEAN CITY — A Berlin man, arrested in August after harassing employees at a north-end crab house before dancing in traffic, was found guilty last week on disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace charges and was sentenced to 58 days.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 22, Ocean City Police responded to the Crab Bag in north Ocean City for a reported disorderly individual wearing a red backpack who had been bothering restaurant staff. While approaching the scene, the officer observed a group of about 10 restaurant employees trying to get his attention. The group was pointing at a suspect, later identified as Gregory Sterling, 34, of Berlin, who was walking away on the sidewalk.

The officer then allegedly observed Sterling run east across Coastal Highway in front of around 10 vehicles in the southbound lanes. According to police reports, Sterling allegedly danced in front of the oncoming traffic for about five seconds before stepping onto the median to avoid getting hit. Sterling then stepped off the median in the northbound lanes and repeated the performance, causing vehicles to brake or change lanes to avoid hitting him.

At that point, Sterling was arrested for disorderly conduct and hindering free passage. The officer then spoke to a restaurant employee who told police she was closing up the bar register when Sterling approached and demanded money. When the employee refused, Sterling allegedly asked for alcohol because he had no money. Sterling finally offered to trade prescription pills for alcohol or money. The employee told police when told no again, Sterling came behind the bar and threatened to strike her with a raised hand.

Last week, Sterling pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. He sentenced to 39 days for the disturbing the peace and was credited for 39 days already served in custody. He was sentenced to 60 days for disorderly conduct and was given credit for two days served on that count.

30 Days For Cop Assault

OCEAN CITY — A New Jersey man, arrested in July on multiple charges for scrapping with cops after getting tossed from a midtown nightclub, was found guilty last week of resisting arrest and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Around 1:40 a.m. on July 10, an OCPD officer on bicycle patrol in the area of 49th Street observed Seacrets security physically removing a patron, later identified as Kevin Burns, 22, of New Milford, N.J. The officer observed Burns’ friends attempting to escort him down the sidewalk, but he struggled and staggered and fell into a group of people, according to police reports.

The OCPD officer approached Burns and handcuffed him, at which point Burns reportedly said “I am going to [expletive deleted] sue you,” according to police reports. The officer called for a transport vehicle and two other officers arrived. During the attempt to put Burns in the transport van, Burns allegedly kicked and struck the officers, wounding two of them.

Burns was eventually subdued and was transported to police headquarters where he was charged with three counts of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Last week, Burns pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Fine For Reckless Driving

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City woman, arrested in July on hit-and-run and other charges after hitting a bicyclist on Coastal Highway and leaving the scene, pleaded guilty on Monday to reckless driving and was fined $300.

Around 10:50 p.m. on July 8, Ocean City police responded to a reported motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist in the area of 46th Street. The officer located a victim, who was bleeding from her elbows and hands and complained of a head injury. Police also observed damage consistent with a collision on the victim’s bike.

A witness was located who described the events leading up to the crash and was able to provide police with a license plate number along with a description of the vehicle. A search revealed the vehicle belonged to Meredith Ashley, 21, of Ocean City. OCPD officers located the suspect’s vehicle on Philadelphia Avenue around 3rd Street. The vehicle had damage to the front bumper and hood and a spider web-like crack in the windshield consistent with the collision described by the victim and witnesses.

OCPD officers located Ashley at her residence on 2nd Street. Ashley admitted driving the vehicle and admitted striking the bicyclist, although she said she had hit her brakes to avoid another vehicle when she hit the bicyclist. Ashley reportedly told police she fled the scene because she “freaked out,” and that she knew an ambulance would be coming, a statement by which she essentially admitted knowing the victim was injured.

Ashley was ultimately charged with hit-and-run, leaving the scene of an accident and numerous traffic charges related to the incident. On Monday, she pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was fined $300.