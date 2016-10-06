Decatur Girls Blank Wicomico, 7-0

Decatur’s Savannah Schultz fires a shot from the perimeter in the Seahawks 7-0 win over Wicomico on Tuesday. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity soccer team jumped out to an early lead on Tuesday and never looked back in a 7-0 rout of visiting Wicomico.

The Seahawks got early goals from Bridgette Ardis and Mallory Vara to jump out to an early lead against Wicomico at home on Tuesday. Gabby Izzet made it 3-0 just 10 minutes into the first half. For the rest of the first half, Decatur put constant pressure on the Indians’ defense as the ball rarely crossed the midfield line.

After numerous scoring opportunities, Izzet scored her second goal of the game on a fast break with just 40 seconds remaining in the first half to stake the Seahawks to a 4-0 lead at the intermission. Decatur picked up where it left off in the second half, scoring three more goals to pull away for the 7-0 win. The victory was the second over Wicomico this season. The Seahawks beat the Indians, 10-0, on the road back on September 15.

With the win on Tuesday, Decatur evened its season record to 3-3. The Seahawks last back-to-back games, both by narrow 3-2 scores, but have since gone 3-1, with each victory coming by shutout. Decatur faces Mardela on the road next Tuesday, followed by a home game against Parkside on October 14.