Decatur Golfers Clinch Bayside South Title

BERLIN- The Stephen Decatur varsity golf team finished first in the season finale at Nutter’s Crossing on Tuesday and clinched the Bayside South championship.

The Seahawks finished with a team-low 154 at Nutter’s Crossing on Tuesday, while Bennett finished in second with a 161 and Parkside was third with a 172. Matt Kinsey led Decatur with a 36, while Matt Kristick shot 38, Tanner Leonard shot 39, Brady Leonard shot 41 and Hailey Brown finished in 45. Parkside’s Jakob Keidel shot a three-under 32 to earn the medalist honors on the day.

With the win, the Seahawks clinched the Bayside South championship. Decatur finished the regular season with 13 total points, while Bennett finished with 17 and Parkside was third with 30. A match win is worth one point, a second-place finish is worth two points, a third-place finish is worth three points etc.

In terms of the regular season individual standings, Keidel was first with a 37.6 average, Kinsey was second with a 38.2 average, Bennett’s Ayden Whitehead was third with a 38.3 average Parkside’s Kyle Littleton was fourth with a 39.3, Tanner Leonard was fifth with a 39.9 and Kristick was sixth with a 40.1.