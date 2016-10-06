Eure, Maryland Association Of Realtors Second Place Winner Of “Maryland Door Painting Contest”

The Maryland Association of Realtors awarded second place to Snow Hill resident Rachel Eure, a student at Salisbury University, in its “Maryland Door Painting Contest.” Eure, a 2016 Art League of Ocean City scholarship winner, is shown with Rina Thaler, executive director of the Ocean City Center for the Arts.