Live Life Like Rob 5K Set For Next Week

OCEAN CITY- Nearly one year to the day when a popular Lower Shore man and avid fitness enthusiast was struck and killed by a truck while running in Salisbury, a celebration of his life in the form of a 5K and one-mile fun run and walk will be held on the Boardwalk in Ocean City next weekend.

Last October 16, the entire Lower Shore community was shocked when the news spread Rob Schultheis, well known in the community for his involvement in Salisbury University and a district sales director for Sysco Eastern Maryland, had been struck and killed by a vehicle while running in Fruitland. Schultheis, who served three years on the SU Alumni Association Board of Directors including two as president, was well known for his relentless involvement in the community.

One year later, the Live Life Like Rob 5K and one-mile fun run and walk will be held on the Boardwalk in Ocean City next Saturday, October 15. Produced by OC Tri Running and sponsored by the Dough Roller, the 5K will start at the Dough Roller on South Division Street at 9 a.m.

The entry fee is $25 for the 5K, while the fun run and walk is free. The entry fee includes an event T-shirt, a Live Life Like Rob wristband and a LLLR sticker. All proceeds will be dedicated to the LLLR Memorial Endowment Fund. Pre-race registration details can be found at www.octrirunning.com and there will also be same-day registration prior to the event.