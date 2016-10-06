Mallards Snuff Dragons, Improve To 6-1

Worcester Prep’s Seth Lewis attacks the Salisbury School defense during the second half of the Mallards’ 7-0 rout of the Dragons on Monday. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team improved to 6-1 on the season with a 7-0 rout of ESIAC rival Salisbury School at home on Monday.

The Mallards got out to an early lead on goals by Henry Elangwe and Pat Petrara to go up 2-0. Just before the half, Worcester’s Tucker Brown scored to extend the lead to 3-0 heading into the intermission. Worcester wasted no time getting back on the scoreboard after the break.

Seth Lewis weaved his way through the Dragons’ defense to a position in front of the net in heavy traffic. With his back to the goal, Lewis had little choice but to strike the ball with his heel and the shot found its way to the back of the net. Lewis’ goal came just 30 seconds into the second half and extended the Worcester lead to 3-0.

With just over 27 minutes left, Worcester’s Luke Buas added another goal to extend the lead to 4-0. The Mallards kept applying the pressure on the Dragons’ defensive end and scored three more times to pull away with the 7-0 win.

With the win, the Worcester boys improved to 6-1 on the season their only loss coming in a non-conference game against Cape Henlopen. The Mallards will play the first of three straight road games this afternoon, weather permitting, against Salisbury Christian, with road games scheduled next week against Holly Grove and Sussex Tech.