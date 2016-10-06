OC Elementary Holds Annual Stand Up, Speak Up Assembly

At their annual Stand Up, Speak Up assembly, Ocean City Elementary School fourth grade students presented a skit teaching strategies for dealing with bullying situations. Pictured are Ethan Bradshaw, Clayton McCabe, Sully Auker, Jocelyn Navarrete, Lucas Magathan, Damira Hill, Hannah Richie, Nevaeh Horton and Solomon David.