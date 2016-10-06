Pinesteppers Square Dance Club Welcome New Dancers

The Pinesteppers Square Dance Club welcomed new dancers at its workshop the first Wednesday in September. The new dancers, under the direction of Club Caller Dennis O’Neal, will progress through the various steps in the choreography of Modern Western Square Dancing. Pictured, front from left, are Nancy Roisum, Carole McClay, Cathy and Dave Winslow and Walter and Deborah Stolz; and,