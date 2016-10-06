SD High School Holds 5th Annual Character Kickoff Assembly

students-astudents-bStephen Decatur High School held its 5th Annual Character Kickoff assembly on Sept. 16. The purpose of the event is to inspire students with a variety of positive messages through skits, songs, videos, games, and speeches. Left, seniors Lexie Van Kirk, Claire Porter, Savannah Schultz and Makensie Froman perform during a flash mob dance. Right, posing with the Seahawk, Mikail Randall, are seniors Rodney Murray, Noah Shockley, Will Sass, Tucker Cordial, Becca Cooper and Bethany Williams. Submitted Photos