Seahawks Sweep Pair, Remain Unbeaten

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team continued its dominance this week, sweeping a pair of games to improve to a perfect 7-0 on the season.

Last Wednesday, the Seahawks edged Bayside South rival Parkside, 1-0, in the closest game for Decatur all season. On Monday, the Decatur boys routed North Caroline on the road, 4-0, to continue a streak of four straight shutouts.

Decatur’s record now stands at a perfect 7-0 on the season including five shutouts. After giving up three goals in the season opening 5-3 win over Queen Anne’s, the Seahawks have yielded just one goal. For the season, Decatur has outscored its opponents by a combined 25-4. Decatur faces Wicomico at home on Monday.