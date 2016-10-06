Shockley, Owner Of Shenanigan’s, Presents Check To OC Lions Club

by
community-b

Greg Shockley, owner of Shenanigan’s Irish Pub, pictured with Lion Ben Dawson, recently presented a check to the Ocean City Lions Club for $1,000 that will help fund the Lions’ Wounded Troops Fund and the 11th Annual “Wounded Troops” Golf Tournament, which is happening on Wednesday, Oct, 12, at the Ocean City Golf Club. Shockley has financially supported the fundraiser and tournament for many years.