Slow Start Dooms Seahawks, 41-13

This week’s Atlantic Physical Therapy “Tough Guy of the Week” Award went to Garrett Rites for his outstanding play during a 41-13 loss to North Caroline. Pictured above is Rites (center) flanked by Head Coach Stan Griffin (left) and ATP Director of Physical Therapy Charles Curran (right). Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team lost another tough one last weekend to North Caroline, 41-13, after falling behind early.

North Caroline scored on its first offensive play from scrimmage for a quick 7-0 lead before many in the big road team crowd had even found their seats. Because of severe storms and flooding late last week, Friday’s scheduled game was moved to Saturday. After a Decatur turnover, North Caroline scored on their next possession to make it 14-0 and closed out the first quarter with another score and a 21-0 lead.

North Caroline continued its scoring barrage in the second quarter and took a 34-0 lead into halftime. Early in the third quarter, the Bulldogs added their final touchdown, extending the lead to 41-0, but the Seahawks, just as they have all season, showed no quit and plenty of heart as they continued to battle despite the lopsided scoreboard.

Decatur’s Avante Purnell dashed 77 yards for a touchdown in the third and John Ford’s extra point cut the lead to 41-6. Decatur scored again near the end of the third quarter to cut the lead further to 41-13. However, North Caroline closed out the game in the fourth and pulled out the 41-13 win.

The loss was the fifth straight for the Seahawks to start the season. Decatur dropped its first two games, each by just one touchdown, before getting torched in the next two against Easton and Kent Island. Despite the 41-13 final last week against North Caroline, the Seahawks continued to show signs of improvement.

Decatur is scheduled to face Kent County at home on Friday, weather permitting, and could have an opportunity to get in the win column. Kent County is 2-3 on the season and has dropped its last two.