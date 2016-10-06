Storm Threat Cancels Powerboat Races

OCEAN CITY- Regardless of what Hurricane Matthew brings to the resort area this weekend, there will be no Offshore Powerboat Racing (OPA) Ocean City Grand Prix.

The OPA, which was scheduled to host to the Ocean City Grand Prix offshore powerboat races this weekend, wasted no time in deciding to cancel the event as Hurricane Matthew gathered strength in the Caribbean late last week. Last weekend, OPA officials announced the Ocean City events scheduled for this weekend were canceled and would not be rescheduled for this year.

“At this time, it cannot be predicted as to how exactly this will affect the water and shoreline in Ocean City for a safe race,” OPA officials said in a statement. “OPA also cannot guarantee that there will be ample resources on the water to conduct a safe race. We felt the need to cancel this race at this time so that those attending the race will not lose their deposits on their hotel reservations.”