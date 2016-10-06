Things I Like – October 7, 2016

When my kids sleep past 7 a.m.

The shrimp and grits from Urban Nectar

Voting

Leaving the dentist’s office

Swimming in October

A clear night sky on a camp out night

Scanning bookshelves at other people’s houses

My son’s interest in Pele

Sleeping on a firm mattress

Big canvas prints

Watching “Shameless” on Netflix