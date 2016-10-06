Things To Do Around Town – October 7, 2016

Every Friday: Friday Funfest

FORGE Youth and Family Academy, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring the kids for dinner, dancing and games. House of Mercy, 36674 Dupont Hwy., Selbyville, Del. Free to the public. 443-366-2813; email info@forgeyouth.org; www.forge-youth.org.

Every 1st Friday: Star Charities Volunteers Meet

10 a.m., Ocean Pines Library. 410-641-7667.

Every Saturday: Weekly Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m., White Horse Park, 239 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines. Year-round. Locally grown vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, kettle corn, flowers, artisan breads, seafood, meats, more. New vendors welcome. 410-641-7717.

Every Saturday: Morning Worship

Year-round, 10 a.m., Bible study; 11 a.m., worship, Ocean City 7th Day Adventist Church, 10301 Coastal Hwy. (St. Peter’s Lutheran Church), O.C. 443-397-4005.

Every Saturday-Sunday Through Nov. 20: Airport Drive-In Breakfast

The Ocean City Aviation Association (OCAA) resumes its Saturday and Sunday Ocean City Airport Breakfasts in the Terminal Building, 9 a.m.-noon. Includes coffee, eggs, bacon, sausage, scrapple and potatoes for a suggested donation of $7. All donations directed to the Huey Veterans Memorial Display and Park in anticipation of major repairs due in the spring of 2017. 410-726-7207.

Every Sunday: Morning Worship

10 a.m. Year-round. Holy Communion and Sunday School. Holy Trinity Anglican, 11021 Worcester Hwy., Berlin (between Routes 90 and 589). Nursery available. 410-641-4882.

Every Sunday: Morning Worship

8 a.m. and 11 a.m., Traditional Worship; 9:30 a.m., Contemporary Worship; St. Peter’s Luth-eran Church, E.L.C.A, 10301 Coastal Hwy., O.C. 410-524-7474.

Every Sunday: Divine Liturgy

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, 33384 MacKenzie Way, Lewes. Visitors always welcome. All services in English. 302-645-5791 or visit www.orthodoxdelmar.org.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus, Sweet Adelines

7-9 p.m., Ocean Pines Community Center. Women are invited to learn the craft of acapella singing under the direction of Carol Ludwig. 410-641-6876.

Monday-Saturday: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-4 p.m., 10452 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin Shopping Center. All profits go to the hospital to support patient care services, new technology and education and to benefit the community. 410-629-1447.

Monday-Saturday: Atlantic United Methodist Church Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-2 p.m., AUMC, 105 4th Street, O.C. Donation drop-off room open 24 hours a day (some restrictions apply). 410-289-4458.

Monday-Saturday: Hospice Thrift Shop

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Berlin Shopping Center, just off Route 50, 10445 Old Ocean City Blvd., #7, Berlin. Proceeds benefit Coastal Hospice at the Ocean Residence. 410-641-1132.

Monday-Saturday: Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Bank Plaza, 34407 Dupont Blvd., Unit 3, Frankford, Del. All proceeds benefit the Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center. 443-513-0114.

Every Monday: Berlin TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m., Atlantic General Hospital, Conference Room 1, 733 Healthway Dr. TOPS is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. 410-251-2083.

Every Monday: Historic St. Martin’s Church Museum

1-4 p.m., 11413 Worcester Hwy., Showell. 410-251-2849.

Every 1st Monday: Free Hypertension Clinics

Hosted by Atlantic General Hospital. Apple Discount Drugs, Berlin, 10 a.m.-noon; Happy Harry’s, Ocean Pines, 1-3 p.m. 410-641-9268.

Every 2nd Monday: Friends Of The Ocean Pines Library

10 a.m. at the library. Refreshments available at 9:30 a.m. 410-208-4014.

Every Tuesday: Prayer Hour

8:30-9:30 a.m., The Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. If you or someone you know is in need of prayer. 302-519-3867.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m., Worcester Co. Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle; jeanduck47-@gmail.com.

Every 1st Tuesday: Free Hypertension Clinics

Hosted by Atlantic General Hospital. Rite Aid, Selbyville, 10 a.m.-noon. Rite Aid, Ocean Pines, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. 410-641-9268.

Every 1st Tuesday: Ravens Roost 58

Seeking new members and new officers. Meets the first Tuesday of every month and for the Sunday NFL games to raise money for local families in need. All activities take place at the 28th Street Pit & Pub. Dues: $20 per year. If interested, stop by 28th Street Pit & Pub.

Every 2nd Tuesday: Adoptions Together Inc.

Support and education group. Adoption issues. Domestic and international adoption families welcome. St. Paul’s Church, Church Street, Berlin. Child care is available. 410-708-2439.

Every 2nd Tuesday: Worcester County Parkinson’s Support Group

2:30-4 p.m., Ocean Pines Library. Speakers, exercises, discussions of current medications and new sources of help. 410-208-3132.

Every 2nd Tuesday: October-May Women’s Club Of Ocean City

American Legion Hall. 410-213-1146.

Every Last Tuesday: Ocean City Beach Singles

Social group for singles 45 and over. 6 p.m. for a pot luck dinner in West Fenwick, Del., to plan activities. Call Pat at 410-629-1444.

Every Wednesday: Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club Meeting

6 p.m., Captain’s Table Restaurant, in the Courtyard by Marriott, 15th Street and the Boardwalk, O.C.

Every Wednesday: Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City

Meets weekly in the Ocean Pines Community Center. Doors open at 7 a.m.; meeting begins at 8 a.m. 410-641-7330; www.kiwanisofopoc.-org.

Every Wednesday: Square Dancing Classes

7-9 p.m. (all through the winter) Ocean Pines Community Hall. Lessons for all visitors are always welcome. 410-835-3534.

Every Wednesday: Bible Study And Fellowship

6:30 p.m. The Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. Study topics in a series format. www.theodysseychurch.com.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Autistic Children’s Support Group Of Worcester County

7 p.m. St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in the library. Child care provided. Invite parents who have children with special needs to attend. 410-352-9959.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Polish American Club

Meets at Columbus Hall, 2-4 p.m. Join the group if you are of Polish or Slavic descent. Helen Sobkowiak, 410-723-2639; Georgia Winecki, 410-524-0521.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Hope For Hepatitis Support Group

Atlantic General Primary Care Office, 11107 Racetrack Rd., Ocean Pines 7:15-9 p.m. 410-213-1741.

Every 2nd And 4th Wednesday: MOPS, Mothers Of Preschoolers Meeting

9:15 a.m., Community Church, Ocean Pines. Free child care so enjoy a mommy’s play date. Visit www. facebook.com/groups/MOPSccop.

Every 3rd Wednesday: Suicide Grievers Support Group

Worcester County Health Department, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Open to anyone who has lost a friend or loved one to suicide. Quiet listening, caring people, no judgement. 410-629-0164 or visit www.jessespaddle.org.

Every 3rd Wednesday: Women Supporting Women

Breast cancer support group. 10026 Old Ocean City Blvd., #4, Berlin, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. 410-641-2849.

Wednesday-Saturday: Used To Be Mine Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Supporting Diakonia. Located at the intersection of Route 611 and Sunset Avenue. 410-213-0243.

Wednesday-Saturday: Shepherd’s Nook Thrift Shop

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Church at Ocean Pines, Route 589 and Racetrack Road, Berlin. Accepting donations of gently worn clothes and household items.

Every Thursday: Bingo

American Legion Post 166. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food and non-alcoholic beverages available. Open to the public. 410-289-3166.

Every Thursday: Food Addicts In Recovery Anonymous

7-8:30 p.m. Ocean View Presbyterian Church, Central Avenue and Church Street, Ocean View, Del. 302-541-0275.

Every Thursday: Chair Aerobics

1-2 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Community Life Center, 10301 Coastal Hwy., O.C. Sponsored by St. Peter’s Senior Adult Ministry. Free will offering. 410-524-7474.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles 45+ Happy Hour

4-7 p.m. Harpoon Hanna’s. 302-436-9577 or 410-524-0649.

Every 2nd Thursday: AARP Meeting

AARP Ocean City Chapter #1917. 10 a.m. Northside Park Recreation Center, Ocean City. 410-250-7723.

Every 3rd Thursday: Pine’eer Craft Club Meeting

9:45 a.m., refreshments followed by business meeting and a craft of the month; Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway.

Oct. 7: Knights Of Columbus Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m.; games begin at 6:30 p.m. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. Refreshments for sale. 410-524-7994.

Oct. 8: Kitten Carnival And Adoption Event

11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the OC Pet Spa on Route 611, West Ocean City. Rain date: Oct. 9. Sponsored by Town Cats. Reduced special adoption fees available during event. Kids’ games, bounce house, food, prizes and vendors available. For pre-approved application before the event, go to www.towncats.net.

Oct. 8: Berlin Lioness Club Cash Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m.; bingo starts at 6 p.m. Berlin Fire Company (elevator available). Advance tickets: $20; at the door: $25. Chinese auction, 50/50, other games. 410-641-9921.

Oct. 8: Prayer Breakfast

New Bethel U.M. Church. Guest pastor: Pastor Sadie Brunson of Abundant Love Ministries of Wilmington, Del.

Oct. 8: Annual Fall Pancake Breakfast

Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City. Doors open at 8 a.m., serving ends at 11 a.m. Tickets for adults, $6; under 12, $3; under 5, free. Purchase in advance from Kiwanis Club members or by calling Ralph Chinn at 410-641-6719. Traditional pancakes, sausages, fruit cup, orange juice, coffee, tea and scrambled eggs. Proceeds benefit the youth of the community. 410-641-7330.

Oct. 8: Longaberger, Vera Bradley And Cash Bingo

Baskets And Pocketbooks Filled

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; bingo starts at 7 p.m. Willards Lions Club, Main Street, Willards. Must be 16 years of age or older to play. Twenty games for $20/in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets: 410-726-1583, 410-835-2285, www.wil-lardsfire.com. Benefit of Willards Ladies Auxiliary.

Oct. 8: Ocean Pines Anglers Club

9:30 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Speaker: Bob Cooke, OC Coast Guard Auxiliary navigation systems officer and certified Coast Guard Auxiliary instructor. He will disucss towing basics, including stern and side tows, considerations and dections to make towing, and when to make a tow. Short update on winterizing for do-it-yourselfers or when using a mechanic and a few tips and tricks from a lifelong boater. All are welcome. 410-641-7662.

Oct. 8: Men’s Ministry Car And Bike Show

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fee: $10 per vehicle. St. Paul United Methodist Church Methodist Church, 405 Flower St., Berlin. Cars, trucks, bikes, food, trophies, T-shirts. 443-880-4746; 443-235-3214.

Oct. 8: Chicken Barbecue Fundraiser

11 a.m.-until. Half barbecue chicken with roll: $8 per person. St. Paul United Methodist Church Men’s Ministry, 405 Flower St., Berlin. 443-880-4746; 443-235-3214.

Oct. 9: 65th Annual Homecoming Service

10 a.m. Theme: “Build on the Past, Grow for the Future, Share the Present.” Guest speaker: Rev. Lester Justice. All are welcome. St. Paul United Methodist Church Homecoming Committee, 405 Flower St., Berlin. 443-880-4746; 443-235-3214.

Oct. 9: Knights Of Columbus Breakfast Buffet

All you can eat. Second and fourth Sundays of each month; final 2016 breakfast Oct. 9. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. $10 per adult; $6 per child, 8 and under. 410-524-7994.

Oct. 9: Worcester County Humane Society Fundraiser At Chipotle

Noon-8 p.m. Fifty percent of sales will be donated to the humane society. Mention to cashier that you are there for the fundraiser. 12909 Ocean Gateway, West Ocean City.

Oct. 9: “Antique Roadshow” Event

Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Professional appraiser at the firehouse from 2-5 p.m. to assess your valuable property. First piece: $5 donation; $10 for each additional piece. Property to be evaluated needs to be at the firehouse 2-3 p.m. Show begins at 4:30 p.m. 443-235-2926.

Oct 9: Fried Chicken Platter Carry-Out

Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. 1-4 p.m. Two pieces of chicken (either light or dark meat), two sides and a roll for $10. Call ahead for pre-orders. 443-235-2926.

Oct. 9: Crab/Chicken Feast

2-6 p.m. Church of the Holy Spirit, Coastal Highway and 100th Street, Ocean City. Food will be served until 5:30 p.m. Chinese auction. Tickets: $35 for people over 10; $15 for those 10 and younger. Tickets are limited and available at the church. 410-723-1973; 443-235-8942.

Oct. 11: Ocean City Parrothead Club Social

All current members and anyone interested in becoming a member are invited to join the group at Mio Fratello, Route 54, Fenwick Island for food and drink specials, raffles, games, prizes and phun. ocphc@comcast.net.

Oct. 11: Worcester Parkinson’s Support Group

2:30-4 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library, Cathell Road. 410-208-3132; 410-430-0456.

Oct. 12: Antique Evaluation Night

Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art, Salisbury University. 3-6 p.m. The public is invited to learn the history of their treasures from a panel of certified specialists who will evaluate each item. Free to the public; however, there is a fee of $5 per item to be evaluated. 410-742-4988, ext. 108; Wardinfo@salisbury.edu; www.wardmuseum.org.

Oct. 14: Crab Cake Dinner

4-7 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Includes single crab cake sandwich, green beans, seasoned baked potato. Cost: $10. Carry-outs available. Bake sale table. 410-641-1137.

Oct. 14-15: Quilt Show And Peddler’s Table

Quilters By The Sea, Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway. Free admission. Oct. 14: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Oct. 15: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cheri.johnson12@yahoo.com.

Oct. 15: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, Willards. Menu includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert and coffee. Carry-outs available. Cost: $12/adults. 410-543-8244 or 443- 235-0251.

Oct. 15: Indoor Yard Sale

Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Main station. Doors will be open to the public 7 a.m.-noon. Tables: $15 each or two for $25. To reserve a table: 443-235-2926.

Oct. 15: Suddenly Single Financial Workshop

Register By Oct. 8

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Community Church at Ocean Pines, 11227 Racetrack Rd., Berlin. Worcester County Commission for Women. Keynote address by Christine Selzer of Merrill Lynch, smart uses of your money. Registration: 240-882-2950; chroman1954@gmail.com. Registration fee: $5, payable to FWCCW, Cynthia Roman, 28 Watertown Rd., Berlin, Md. 21811.

Oct. 16: Homecoming Service

2 p.m. Wilson United Methodist Church, Bishopville Road, Bishopville. Gary McCabe Jr. will be speaking; special music by The Island Boys. Dinner to follow. 302-436-4483.

Oct. 17: Pocomoke City Rotary Club Crab Feast

6 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 18 Third St., Pocomoke City. Tickets: $20. Purchase from any club member or by calling 410-957-4966 on or before Oct. 9. Proceeds benefit Rotary International’s Polio Eradication Program.

Oct. 18: Fall Card Party Luncheon

St. Clare’s annual event. St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 3rd Street and Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. Luncheon served at noon. $20 per person. Reservations: 410-641-8171; 410-641-5049; 410-289-3453.

Oct. 19: Parish At The Beach Golf Open

St. Luke’s Church, host. Bayside Resort Golf Club. Registration: noon. Format: scramble/-best ball with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Cost is $100 per player and includes a goodie bag, range balls, 18 holes of golf with cart and a dinner banquet at The Cove. 410-250-0300.

Oct. 21: Family Fall Festival

3:30-7 p.m. Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, 11242 Racetrack Rd., Berlin. Family fun featuring carnival-style kids’ games, face painting, hay rides, pumpkin painting, trunk-or-treat contest. For a $10 entry fee, decorate your trunk or truck bed in a family-friendly theme (sports team, favorite movie, etc.) and have your candy ready to hand out. Children will walk around and trick-or-treat. Prizes will be awarded for best-decorated trunk or truck. Food and refreshments for sale. phouck@mb-scs.org.

Oct. 21-22: Bayside Chapel Presentation

“Anchored In Hope-Finding Strength in the Storm,” a mini retreat for men and women. Oct. 21: Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; retreat from 6-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 22: Doors open at 8 a.m.; retreat from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost: $8/person and includes light snacks and Saturday lunch. Bayside Chapel, 38288 London Ave., Williamsville Industrial Park off Route 54, Selbyville, Del. Advance registration required. 302-436-7585; info@baysidechapel.com.

Oct. 22: American Apple Festival

Noon-3 p.m. Berlin Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Music by country music star Randy Lee Ashcraft (bring your lawn chairs); food by American Legion Post #123 includes hot dogs, hamburgers, french fries, desserts, snacks, apple pie, popcorn, snow cones; face painting and kids’ games; raffles; Magee Farms farmers market; classic car show with trophies. Proceeds benefit the Residents Activity Fund and the Alzheimer’s Association. Car show registration: 410-629-6116; 410-629-6123.

Oct. 22: Spaghetti Dinner And Gospel Music

The United Methodist Men of Powellville United Methodist Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville, will host dinner beginning at 4:30 p.m. Spaghetti with homemade sauces, salad, bread sticks and dessert. Available until 6:30 p.m. Eat-in or carry-out. At 6:30 p.m., national Christian artists The Riders will be in concert in the sanctuary. 443-880-8804.

Oct. 26, Nov. 30: Knights Of Columbus Simple Supper

Dinner is served from 5-7 p.m. Cash bar is open. Full meal for only $7. Columbus Hall (behind St. Luke’s Church), 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 410-524-7994.

Oct. 29: The Parke Garage Sale

7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Community yard/garage sale in driveways of residents. The Parke is an active 55+ adult community of 503 homes. Residents are selling their treasures including clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more. Rain date is Nov. 5. 410-208-4994.

Oct. 29: Barbecue Chicken Dinner

Noon-2 p.m. Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Department hall. Cost: $7. Includes half-chicken, dinner roll and chips. Tickets on sale in advance only at any branch of the sponsor, Farmers Bank of Willards. Proceeds to benefit MAC Inc., the designated Area Agency on Aging. 410-742-0505, ext. 118.

Oct. 29: Charity Bull & Oyster Roast

Ravens Roost #44. 2-6 p.m., American Legion, 23rd Street, Ocean City. Cost: $40, includes pit beef, raw and fried oysters, sausage with peppers and onions, salads, beer and soda. Entertainment includes music by The Stims, plant and money wheels, 50/50 and door prizes. Profits from the roast will assist local charities and causes. To purchase tickets, call 410-598-4597 or eric_waterman@comcast.net.

Oct. 29: Bowen United Methodist Church Luncheon

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oyster sandwiches (the oysters are not cut up), chicken salad, hot dogs, soups, baked goods and more. Newark.

Nov. 12: 16th Annual Christmas Bazaar

St. Andrew Catholic Center, 14401 Sinepuxent Ave., Ocean City. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jewelry (new, used, estate and costume), bake sale, Chinese auction, silent auction for new and “almost new” art gallery, white elephant, books, cookies, crafts and more. Lunch with homemade crab cakes, kielbasa, hot dogs, barbecue and homemade crab soup. Choose dessert. 410-250-0030.

Nov. 12: 38th Annual Christmas Bazaar And Luncheon

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Atlantic United Methodist Church, 4th Street and Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City. Sponsored by Martha Circle. Proceeds benefit AUMC Missions.

Nov. 14: Ovation Dinner Theatre

Production of “Murder at the Long Branch Saloon,” 6-9 p.m. Reservations required. $35 per person includes the show and a buffet dinner (does not include tax and gratuity). The Cove at Ocean Pines, 1 Mumford’s Landing Rd., Ocean Pines. 410-641-7501.