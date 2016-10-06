Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 7, 2016

Eunice Q. Sorin (1924-2011) was a fun loving free spirit whose generosity and zest for life will long be remembered in Ocean City. A resident of Berlin and an award-winning hair stylist, Eunice and her husband, Herman Sorin, built the Nassau Motel on 61st Street (now the site of the Meridian Condominium) in 1966. The Nassau was considered “far up the beach” in the years before the construction of the Route 90 Bridge and the development of North Ocean City and the Sorins were considered pioneers of the local motel industry.

Following her husband’s death in 1984, Eunice became a leader in Ocean City’s business community and her record of volunteer service and philanthropy has seldom been equaled. In 2006, she was named Ocean City’s Citizen of the Year.

Eunice’s philanthropic contributions to local charities and civic organizations are legendary and today the Visitor Center at the Chamber of Commerce building on Route 50 is named in her honor.

Photo courtesy of the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce