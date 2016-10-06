Worcester Girls Extend Win Streak To Three

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team ran its win streak to three games this week with a narrow 1-0 win over Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference rival Salisbury School on the road on Monday.

The Mallards played Salisbury School twice in the span of a week with good outcomes in both. Last Wednesday, the Worcester girls beat the Dragons, 2-0, at home. On Monday in the rematch at Salisbury, Worcester prevailed again, 1-0.

Monday’s win was the third straight for the Mallards and each victory during the span has been a shutout. Overall, Worcester’s record stands at 5-1, its only loss a 2-1 defeat at the hands of rival Saints Peter and Paul. The Mallards are scheduled to play Salisbury Christian at home on Friday for Senior Day, followed by a rematch with Saints Peter and Paul on the road scheduled for next Tuesday.