Worcester Girls Extend Win Streak To Three

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team ran its win streak to three games this week with a narrow 1-0 win over Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference rival Salisbury School on the road on Monday.

The Mallards played Salisbury School twice in the span of a week with good outcomes in both. Last Wednesday, the Worcester girls beat the Dragons, 2-0, at home. On Monday in the rematch at Salisbury, Worcester prevailed again, 1-0.

Monday’s win was the third straight for the Mallards and each victory during the span has been a shutout. Overall, Worcester’s record stands at 5-1, its only loss a 2-1 defeat at the hands of rival Saints Peter and Paul. The Mallards are scheduled to play Salisbury Christian at home on Friday for Senior Day, followed by a rematch with Saints Peter and Paul on the road scheduled for next Tuesday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.