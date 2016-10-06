Worcester Prep Students Named 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Students

Worcester Preparatory School Headmaster Dr. Barry Tull announced this week that Sambina Anthony, Nikhil Moondra, Rayne Parker, Jordan Welch and Zachary Wilson have been named Commended Students in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program. Tull presented the students with a Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program.