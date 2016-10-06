Worcester Prep Students Named 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Students

No Major Incidents From H2Oi Event, But OC Statistics Confirm Busy Weekend For Police OCEAN CITY — A slew of minors and no majors is the best way to describe last weekend’s H2O International car show presence in Ocean City from a law enforcement standpoint with over 2,500 calls for service reported but no significant incidents. The annual H2O International (H2Oi) event is one local law enforcement officials and… Read more »

Ocean City To Buy Downtown Post Office Property, But No Change In Use Expected In Near Future OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week approved the purchase of the downtown post office property for over $1.3 million, while allaying fears the pending sale could seal the fate of the decades-old facility in the future. On Monday, the Mayor and Council approved on second reading the purchase of the commercial property at 410… Read more »

OC Planning Comm. Approves Hotel Proposal OCEAN CITY — Resort planners this week approved a site plan for a new five-story, 120-room hotel and retail area that will soon replace the last vestiges of the old 45th Street Village. For decades, the 45th Street Village with its quaint shops and restaurants was a popular tourist destination in the midtown area, but… Read more »