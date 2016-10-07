Young Artists Featured At Ocean City Center For the Arts Saturday

Matt Meinhardt

OCEAN CITY — On Saturday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m., the Ocean City Center for the Arts opens their doors to the next generation of local artists who will be performing for the public.

Coordinated by Stephen Decatur High School graduate and musician, Elijah Llinas, the event will feature twenty-something artists: musicians sharing their music and a painter raising funds for an art adventure in Spain.

A $5 donation at the door is suggested.

The event, “Originals Only II,” originated as an environment for young musicians to perform in a drug-free and art-focused space, a venue where they can safely jam and express themselves.

This is the second time for the event at the Arts Center and features four new musical acts, all local up-and-coming bands: Paper Waves, Staar Girl, Frankie and Zachary D.

In addition to the music, Ocean City native and painter Matt Meinhardt, who is raising funds for a month-long art trip to Spain, will be doing a painting demonstration. To date, he is more than halfway to his goal of raising $10,000, a Kickstarter campaign that ends Oct. 26. That online fundraising page can be found at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1688655875/castles-and-seascapes-observational-painting-throu

“The trip is for both experience and art. But the artwork created there is for the supporters. It’s a means of allowing people who support my art to purchase it while also helping to further my studies,” said Meinhardt.

“We hope to continue this series all year long,” Rina Thaler of the Arts Center said. “People of all ages are invited to hear the next great sounds and watch Matt create and to support the next generation of local artists.”

