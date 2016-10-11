Area Businessman Files For OC Council; Election Set For Nov. 8

Pictured, from left, are OC Council incumbents Tony DeLuca, Doug Cymek, Mary Knight and Dennis Dare at their signing ceremony in January. Photo by Shawn Soper

OCEAN CITY – There will be a municipal election in Ocean City after all next month after a popular local business owner and community leader joined the four incumbents on the City Council whose seats are up for re-election with a late filing at the 11th hour on Tuesday afternoon.

As of late Tuesday, only the four incumbent city councilmembers including Doug Cymek, Dennis Dare, Tony DeLuca and Mary Knight had filed for re-election, along with Mayor Rick Meehan. However, late Tuesday afternoon John Gehrig, D3Corp owner and current Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce president, filed for one of the four open council seats.

For a while, it appeared the four incumbents would not be challenged, but in somewhat of a surprise move, Gehrig filed late Tuesday before the 5 p.m. filing deadline. Before Gehrig’s late filing on Tuesday, City Solicitor Guy Ayres researched the potential for no challengers coming forward and determined there was nothing in the city’s code or charter, or state law that would have required the formality of an uncontested election. However, that point is now moot with Gehrig joining the fray.

So, in a nutshell, Cymek, Dare, DeLuca, Knight and Gehrig will vie for the four seats up for re-election on November 8 in conjunction with the national election at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Ocean City’s municipal elections are not partisan and the top four vote-getters among the five candidates will earn the seats. For the record, Mayor Rick Meehan was not challenged and was essentially re-elected when the deadline passed on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The four incumbents each filed for re-election way back on the same day in early January in a show of solidarity and a desire to keep the momentum going for what many believe has been a productive few years for the current council after years of turmoil and divisiveness.

Councilmembers Lloyd Martin, Matt James and Wayne Hartman were elected in 2014 and their seats will not come up for re-election until 2018. In Ocean City, council elections are staggered in order to avoid a potential complete turnover in one year and to maintain stability.

Meanwhile, Gehrig brings a different dynamic to the municipal election next month. He is the current president of the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce and vice-chairman of the Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) and is active in many other community organizations and groups in the resort area.

