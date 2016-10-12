Ocean City Plans Annual Halloween-Related Events

A ghoul from last year's Halloween Beach Maze is shown. Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – The Town of Ocean City will host its annual O.C.toberfest weekend events starting Oct. 22 and ending Oct. 30.

Jessica Waters, communications manager for the town, said the events have grown in size and will have new activities for the 2016 fall season.

“This year, we have the most events ever,” Waters said. “It’s a testament to how fall is growing in Ocean City.”

The Mayor and City Council is working with the tourism commission to continue this event and to extend the tourism season into the autumn months.

“The goal is to get people here during the month of October,” Waters said. “The weather is perfect. There is nothing better than walking the Boardwalk in the fall. What better place to do that than in Ocean City.”

With the exception of donations, all events hosted by the town will be free and open to the public.

Dates, times, and locations for O.C.toberfest events are as followed:

Big Toys on the Boardwalk, Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: The event will have tractors, buses, beach patrol ATVs, police cruisers, boats and more on display for kids and adults to touch and climb. The vehicles will be located on the boardwalk near the amusement pier and inlet parking lot.

Howl-o-ween Pet Parade, Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.: Registration for the parade begins at noon, and dogs, cats, birds and other pets are welcome in the event. Dressed up pets will have the opportunity to win prizes. Participation is free, but pet supplies and monetary donations will go to the Worcester County Humane Society. The parade will begin at North Division Street on the Boardwalk.

Drive in Disguise, Saturday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m.: For the sixth year, residents and visitors with a vintage Ocean City license plate will be allowed to ride down the Boardwalk during the annual OC Vintage License Plate Rally, which will take place Saturday, Oct. 22. Continuing with the “Drive In Disguise” theme anyone wishing to decorate their car also will be allowed to ride down the Boardwalk.

“The rally has grown,” said Mayor Rick Meehan. “The Halloween theme has really broadened the event. There’s a real competition in decorating the cars.”

Decorated cars will join the OC vintage plate cars during the rally, which will roll-off at 27th Street at 3 p.m. Vehicles will drive off the Boardwalk at the Inlet Parking Lot. The public will be able to vote for their favorite decorated car. Each vote is one dollar. A People’s Choice trophy as well as additional trophies will be awarded. In addition, various local organizations will have information booths set up and a DJ will play music. Several local businesses will offer a 15% discount to participants for the weekend.

“We are still working on other possible components to the day,” said event organizer Nancy Howard. “The entire event is an attempt to create a weekend that will bring visitors to join in the fun. If you want to join in and don’t want to drive, get out your Halloween finest and join us at 13th St. for a walk.”

There is a $25 donation fee for non-vintage license plate participants and those vehicles and bicycles must be decorated. There is no fee for those with an Ocean City vintage license plate (these are not vintage car tags but the special Ocean City plate). Proof of insurance is required for all participants. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ocean City Downtown Association. Registration forms are available at www.downtownassociation.net. For additional information, contact Howard at 443-235-4405 or e-mail neffiehoward@comcast.net. If you do not have a City vintage plate and would like to obtain one visit the City web site at www.oceancitymd.gov

Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 22 at 3:40 p.m.: The event will begin after the vehicles from the Drive and Disguise event park. Those from the event will be able to participate in Trunk or Treat. The event will take place on the Boardwalk, north of the amusement pier. The event will finish when all the candy is gone.

Seaside 10 and 5K, Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9 a.m.: The 23rd annual race will start at 9 a.m. for 10-mile participants and 9:15 a.m. for 5K participants. Packet pick-up begins at 7 a.m. Participants will be able to run the Boardwalk and Ocean City’s main corridor in their Halloween outfits and costumes. All 10-mile participants will receive a metal at the finish line.

To register, visit OCtrirunning.com. For more information on locations, age groupings, and awards, call 443-497-4324 or visit OCtrirunning.com. The event will start at the inlet parking lot and will take place rain or shine.

The Great Pumpkin Race, Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.: Participants will be able to race their pumpkin cars against others in a downhill course. Prizes will be awarded for creativity and top finishers. Event rules are available at OCocean.com or SpecialEventPro.com. Registration begins at noon, and the race will start on the sand of North Division Street and the Boardwalk.

Shore Craft Beer Fest, Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: The second annual event will feature 15 Delmarva breweries, samplings, live music, and food trucks. Tickets for general admission are $35, The VIP tickets are $45 and will include an early entry at 12:30. Attendees acting as designated drivers will pay $10. The event will be located at Sunset Park, South Division Street Bayside. For more information, call 410-430-1970 or visit ShoreCraftBeerFest.com.

Pokemon Go Boardwalk Hunt, Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Ocean City will “light up” the Boardwalk for this event and will place lures at each Pokestop from the south end of the Inlet to 1st Street.

“The Janitors” Live Concert, Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: The free outdoor concert will take place on the beach at Caroline Street by the Boardwalk. Chairs will not be provided.

OC Fright Lights, Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m.: A Halloween-themed laser show and fireworks display will take place east of North Division Street. Participants can bring chairs and blankets for the free event. The event is subject to weather and wind.

Halloween Spook Out Party, Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: The party will have games, arts and crafts, hayrides, snacks and costume contests. The event is for participants of all ages and the price of admission is a bag of individually wrapped candy per child. The party will take place at the Northside Park Recreation Complex, 200 at 125th Street Bayside in Ocean City.

Continual events will also take place the last two weekends in October.

Dates, times and locations for these events are as followed:

OC Screams, Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29: The haunted house will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the dates listed. Entry is $20 per person. Tickets are available online at OCScreams.com. OC Screams is located at 14 Worcester Street.

Halloween Beach Maze and Bouncing on the Beach, Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30: The maze and bounce houses are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Hours will extend to 6 p.m. on Oct. 29. Children of all ages can partake in the event for free. The maze will be located at North Division Street and the Boardwalk. The bounce houses will be located to the north of the amusement pier.

This year’s O.C.toberfest will coincide with Fall Restaurant Week, which ends Oct. 26.

Participating local restaurants will give discounts to patrons with and without costumes.

A full list of restaurants, along with more information on O.C.toberfest, will be available at www.ococean.com.