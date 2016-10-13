CAR Donates $8K To Hospice

Pictured, from left, are REALTOR® Buddy Dykes, Coastal Hospice Director of Development Maureen McNeill, Coastal Hospice President Alane Capen, CAR Immediate Past President Linda Moran and REALTORS® Bradley Rayfield and Ann Hammond. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – The Coastal Association of REALTORS® (CAR) raised $8,000 for the campaign to build Coastal Hospice at the Ocean.

CAR Immediate Past President Linda Moran chose Coastal Hospice at the Ocean as the charity the association would support throughout her presidency.

“It has been an absolute joy this year to raise money for this worthy campaign,” Moran said. “Hospice is something that touches everyone – whether they be a patient or the family of a patient. It’s important to ensure the right resources and facilities are in place so our friends and family members can feel safe and comfortable when they’re at the end of their lives. I’d like to thank all the members of CAR who helped with this project and donated their time and money.”

Over the past year, CAR has undertaken numerous fundraising projects to benefit Coastal Hospice at the Ocean.

“We are so appreciative of the efforts of Coastal Association of REALTORS® throughout this year to support our cause,” said Maureen McNeill of Coastal Hospice & Palliative Care. “The money will help build Coastal Hospice at the Ocean, a hospice residence and outreach center.”