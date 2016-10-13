Decatur Boys Rout Wicomico, 10-0

Decatur captain Alton Walker fires a shot during the first half in the Seahawks’ 10-0 win over Wicomico on Monday. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- After a tie with Bennett last week put the first non-victory on the Stephen Decatur boys’ varsity soccer team’s otherwise unblemished record, the Seahawks poured it on visiting Wicomico, 10-0, on Monday.

The Seahawks had barely been tested on their way to a 7-0 record before last Wednesday’s 1-1 tie with Bennett. On Monday, Decatur jumped all over visiting Wicomico, 10-0, to get back in the win column. The Seahawks applied pressure on the Indians’ defensive end from the first whistle with the ball barely crossing midfield, but did not break through just over 15 minutes had elapsed with a goal by Brody Shockley to make it 1-0.

Nearly another 10 minutes clicked off the clock before Wyatt Church made it 2-0. After a corner kick, Church found the ball in traffic in front of the Wicomico net and fired it home to make it 2-0 with 13:40 remaining. About two minutes later, Church scored again to make it 3-0. Church broke toward the goal on the left side and fired a shot past the diving Wicomico goalkeeper and the ball snuck through a tiny sliver of daylight between the keeper and the goal post.

With just 3:37 remaining in the first half, Decatur’s John Ford fired a shot home to make it 4-0, which was the score at the intermission. Just three minutes into the second half, Ford scored again on an assist by Chance Coley to make it 5-0. A few minutes later, Decatur’s Evan Conboy launched a beautiful cross from the right corner and Ford finished it to stake the Seahawks to a 6-0 lead with about 20 minutes remaining in the contest. The Seahawks added four more goals down the stretch and pulled away for the 10-0 win.

Decatur’s record now stands at 8-0-1. The Seahawks finish the regular season with three straight home games, including a battle with county rival Pocomoke on Monday. The Warriors have a 6-2 record and could provide a stiff challenge for the Seahawks.