Decatur Golfers Win Bayside, District Titles

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity golf team enjoyed a big week, winning the Bayside Conference championship last week with a big win over Kent Island, then topping the field in the state District 8 championships in Cambridge on Monday to advance to the state championship meet.

Last Thursday at Glen Riddle, the Bayside South champion Seahawks beat Bayside North champ Kent Island to win the conference championship. Decatur finished with a team score of 418, while Kent Island finished in 433.

Matt Kristick led the Seahawks with a five-over 77 and earned medalist honors on the day. Matt Kinsey finished in 80, Tanner Leonard finished with an 81, Hayden Snelsire came in at 85 and Brady Leonard finished with a 95.

On Monday, the Seahawks competed in the state District 8 championships, essentially the state semifinals, and came out on top again to advance as a team to the state championship match later this month. Decatur finished with a low team score of 322. Kent Island was second with a 341, Bennett was third with a 344, St. Michael’s was fourth with a 356 and Cambridge-South Dorchester was fifth with a 363.

Tanner Leonard led the way for Decatur in the district meet at Cambridge with a 76, while Kinsey and Kristick each shot 80, Snelsire shot 86 and Brady Leonard shot 97. Parkside’s Jakob Keidel was the medalist in the district championship meet with a 75.