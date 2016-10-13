Democrats From Across The Shore Gather For Democratic Summit IV

Democrats from across the Shore gathered Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Hyatt Chesapeake in Cambridge for the Eastern Shore Democratic Summit IV. The Summit is held each election year as a way to bring together Democratic activists from across the shore and prepare for the last sprint to the election. Summit IV had more than 125 Democrats in attendance. Pictured, from left, are Maryland State Sen. Jim Mathias, business owner Sara Hambury, former Salisbury Mayor Jim Ireton, Salisbury University Associate Professor John Wesley Wright, First District congressional candidate Joe Werner, Senate candidate Chris Van Hollen and educator and community activist Dr. Kirkland Hall. Photo by Ted Page