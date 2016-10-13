Hunting Enthusiast Pens Book Of Waterfowl Tales

The front and back covers of C.L. Marshall’s book, Chesapeake Bay Duck Hunting Tales, are shown. Submitted Photos

BERLIN – C.L. Marshall has so many duck hunting stories, that he could write a book about them, and that is exactly what he did.

In his newest book, Chesapeake Bay Duck Hunting Tales, Marshall addresses the good and bad aspects of the sport through a collection of short stories that span more than 40 years.

“Over time, some of the details may have been lost to the memory or changed each time the story was retold, but the basis of each story is a true experience,” Marshall said.

The book, complete with stories of dogs, decoys and controversial hunting practices, will take readers on a journey through the waters of the Chesapeake Bay region.

Marshall, a Pocomoke resident, does not shy away from the truths and changes the duck hunting community has seen in recent decades.

“What’s interesting is how my attitude toward hunting has changed over the years,” Marshall said. “It was an unintentional observation found in the editing process. Time has tamed the outlaw, age has changed perspective, but the desire is still there.”

Topics ranging from blind building to a man’s best friend appear in the author’s book and builds upon the history and legacy of waterfowl hunting.

“As duck hunters, we spend most days thinking and talking about those precious few we get to hunt,” Marshall says. “Hopefully this book will help some get through that ‘hunting hangover’ that occurs on those days we can’t go.”

Although the premise of these short stories centers on duck hunting, Marshall says the book has something for everyone. Readers can join the author as he retells old conflicts and tales of icy outings.

“I wanted the reader to be able to pick up and put down the book several times before getting through it,” Marshall said. “I wanted each story to stand alone, to be a different experience from those before and after it.”

Accompanying this stories are photographs from Rock Hall native Paul Bramble and illustrations from Joyce Northam of Hallwood, Va.

Marshall says a sequel to this collection is in the works and will focus on turkey and deer hunting and fishing in the Chesapeake region.

The author gives credit to authors Willie Parker and Harry Walsh, mentor Bill Sterling and critics for giving him the desire he needed to write the book.

“His positive reinforcement was valuable, but also of value were the words of another local author who said I should leave the writing to, and I quote, ‘the folks who know what they are doing, you know, the professionals,’” Marshall said. “I hope to change his opinion, not that it really matters.”

Marshall will hold book signings at the Pocomoke Fall Festival on Oct. 15, Wolf’s Sandwich Shoppe Oct. 28, the Delmarva Discovery Center’s Heritage Days Oct. 22-23, the Bishop’s Stock Nov. 4, the Saxis Island Oyster Roast Nov. 5 and at the Easton Waterfowl Festival Nov. 11-13.

The book has an official release date set for Nov. 7 and can be purchased at www.chesapeakebaybooks.net using major credit cards, PayPal, check, cash or fair trade.

Marshall will also have a third release for his cookbook, “A Taste of Eastern Shore Living,” which will also be for sale until copies are gone.

For more information on Marshall’s new book, email chesapeakebaybooks@gmail.com, or visit the Chesapeake Bay Duck Hunting Tales Facebook page.