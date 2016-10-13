Local Artist Paints Utility Box On Philadelphia Avenue

Local artist Debbi Dean-Colley recently painted a utility box located on the east side of Philadelphia Avenue, south of 26th Street in downtown Ocean City. Bob Torrey, owner of the nearby Happy Jack Pancake House, sponsored the public art project displaying an Ocean City beach theme with colorful beach umbrellas on three sides. Sherwin Williams Paints store of 119th Street in Ocean City donated paint and paint supplies for this project. Submitted Photos