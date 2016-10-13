Locals Fare Well In Tidewater Classic

BERLIN- Local high school cross country teams fared well in the Tidewater Fall Classic meet last week at Winterplace Park in Salisbury with solid team scores and some great individual performances.

The Tidewater Fall Classic included dozens of schools and hundreds of runners from all over the Eastern Shore. On the boys’ side, Decatur finished sixth overall, while Worcester Prep finished 13th. Kent Island came in first in the boys’ varsity meet.

Among the top 100 finishers in the boys’ meet for Worcester Prep were Carter Hill (11th) and Trent Marshall (80th). Among the top 100 finishers for Decatur in the boys meet were Cameron James (19th), Javier Hernandez (29th), Jack Reimer (30th), Jared Massey (33rd), Matt Alvarado (72nd), Ethan Janson (73rd), and Brennan Holloway (91st). A total of 246 runners competed in the boys’ meet.

On the girls’ side, Decatur finished 12th and Worcester Prep finished 15th. Among the top 100 finishers for Decatur were Peyton Dunham (39th), Lily Bell Baker (64th), Dori Krasner (78th), Isabella Bartholomew (79th), Laila Mirza (81st), Elizabeth Dutton (94th) and Hannah Suplee (98th). Worcester Prep girls finishing in the top 100 included Annemarie Cherry (63rd), Ashley Laws (84th), and Damiana Colley (89th).