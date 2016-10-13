Mallards Blank Rival Sabres, 3-0

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team blanked old rival Saints Peter and Paul, 3-0, on the road on Tuesday to run its current win streak to five and improve to 7-1 on the season.

The Mallards traveled to Easton on Tuesday to face the Sabres in a make-up of a game postponed by rain back on September 19. It’s always special when Worcester Prep and Saints Peter and Paul clash in almost any sport including girls’ varsity soccer and this year has been no different. The two teams play a home and home series each year in the regular season and typically face of for a third time in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) tournament.

That pattern appears to be on track again this year. Saints Peter and Paul beat Worcester, 2-1, two weeks ago in Berlin to gain the upper hand in the rivalry and the ESIAC standings. The Mallards returned the favor on Tuesday with a convincing 3-0 win on the road against the Sabres.