Native American Artifacts Sought

OCEAN CITY — Salisbury University’s Edward H. Nabb Research Center for Delmarva History and Culture recently developed an exhibit entitled “Native Americans: First Contact on Lower Delmarva.” The Ocean City Museum Society is in the process of adapting this exhibit on Native Americans for the Life-Saving Station Museum.

The target opening date is June of 2017. To enhance the exhibit experience, Executive Director Sandra Hurley is requesting donations of artifacts pertaining to Native American culture and way of life on the Delmarva Peninsula. These items would be on loan for the duration of the exhibit.

This exhibit depicts how area Native Americans lived and worked at the time of their first contact with Europeans. It also shows ways in which Native American life changed shortly thereafter, including a loss of freedom, environmental alterations, continually shrinking territory and the establishment of reservations.

If you have any artifacts pertaining to this topic that you would be willing to loan the museum for the duration of the exhibit, contact Hurley at sandy@ocmuseum.org or call 410-289-4991.