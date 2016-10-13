OC Elementary Kindergarten Students Enjoy Visit From Atlantic General Hospital

OCFD, School Partner On Fire Prevention Week OCEAN CITY – Officials with the Ocean City Fire Department gave live demonstrations to students at Ocean City Elementary School Thursday in an effort to raise awareness on fire prevention and safety. “I look forward to this every year,” Deputy Fire Marshal Ryan Whittington said. “It is fun to do.” In the day’s events, firefighters… Read more »

Storm Moves Wallops Rocket Launch Back To Sunday OCEAN CITY — With another major hurricane pounding Bermuda on Thursday, a major rocket launch from NASA's nearby Wallops Island Flight Facility originally set for Friday night has been pushed back to Sunday night. NASA and its private sector partner Orbital ATK were originally scheduled to launch an upgraded Antares 230 rocket from the Wallops…

Student Donates 550-Plus Books To Africa Library Initiative BERLIN – As a student at Worcester Preparatory School, 10th grader Henry Elangwe has the use of the latest technology, access to thousands of books and a school full of educators from whom he can seek advice. He knows not everyone is quite so fortunate. Elangwe, 14, was born in Cameroon and spent his early…