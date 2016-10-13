OC Elementary School PTA Holds Fundraiser At Hooper’s Crab House

students-hstudents-iOCES Spirit Night: The Ocean City Elementary School PTA held a fundraiser at Hooper’s Crab House on Sept. 27. The event raised $1,500 for the school. Families who purchased tickets enjoyed steamed crabs, fried chicken and corn for dinner and an ice cream sundae station for dessert.  Other activities included glitter tattoos, a candy corn guessing contest, 50/50 raffle and a drawing to win an Endless Summer Boogie Board.  Left, students Samantha and Lucas Ruppert and their parents are shown supporting their school. Right, PTA Treasurer Jennifer Holland and third grader Mary Short are pictured at the Glitter Tattoo station.