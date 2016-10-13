Ocean Pines To Host Halloween Events

OCEAN PINES — Area residents will find a few tricks and a lot of treats at Halloween activities sponsored by the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department.

Pumpkin artists are invited to Family Fun Night Pumpkin Painting on Friday, Oct. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center. Attendees may bring their own pumpkins or purchase one at the event for $6 (limited quantity available). All decorations and paint will be provided. The cost is $5 for Ocean Pines residents and $6 for nonresidents.

Then on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1-4 p.m. Ocean Pines will celebrate the holiday in spooky style with its annual Halloween Fall Festival in White Horse Park. Admission is free and open to the public.

Costume contests, carnival games, face painting, pony rides, candy, a haunted hay ride, crafts, refreshments for sale and more will be part of the fun. Admission and games are free; there will be a fee for some attractions.

The event will also include a chance to vote for the contestants in the “Pup of the Pines” dog and puppy photo contest. The winner of the contest will be the 2017 face of the Ocean Pines Dog Park and will receive a free dog park registration. The winner will be announced at the Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26.

Volunteers and candy donations are needed for the Halloween Fall Festival.