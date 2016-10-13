SD High School Throws 1990s Themed Homecoming Pep Rally

With a touch of historic flair, the Stephen Decatur High School Class of 2017 marched out to the Homecoming pep rally on Oct. 7 dressed in a 1990s theme. Pictured, from left, seniors depicting the 1990s hit movie The Sandlot are, back, Stella Cunningham, Gionna DePasquale, Katrina Harrell, Logan Gordy, Logan Figgs, Megan McConnell and Alexis Martinenza; and, front, Paige Redden, Jenna Morlock, Gabrielle Wilkins and Abby King.