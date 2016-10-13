Seahawks Fall, 39-20, On Homecoming

This week’s Atlantic Physical Therapy “Tough Guy of the Week” award went to Justin Manganiello for his solid performance in a loss to Kent County. Pictured above is Manganiello (center) flanked by ATP Physical Therapy Director Charles Curran (left) and Head Coach Stan Griffin (right). Submitted photo

BERLIN- Perhaps buoyed by the big Homecoming crowd, Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team got out to a fast start against Kent County last Friday, but the end result was unfortunately the same for the Seahawks, who fell to the Bulldogs, 39-20, to remain winless on the season.

Decatur won the toss and drove straight down into Kent Island territory on its opening possession, but the drive stalled. However, John Ford nailed a 32-yeard field goal and the Seahawks led, 3-0, about half way through the first quarter.

On its first offensive possession, Kent County was driving into Decatur territory, but the Seahawk defense rose to the occasion and the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs. The Seahawks then marched down the field on a drive capped off with a 15-yard touchdown run by Alan Means. Ford’s extra point put Decatur up 10-0 early.

Kent County got on the board with a 48-yard touchdown pass, but the extra point was no good and Decatur maintained a 10-6 lead. The Seahawks had a great opportunity to really gain some separation from the Bulldogs on its next possession. Desmond Mills returned the ensuing kickoff to the Kent County 33-yard line, setting up another great scoring opportunity early, but a turnover stopped the drive and essentially flipped the momentum in favor of the Bulldogs.

Kent County then went on a long, 73-yard drive to take a 13-10 lead with just under five minutes remaining in the half. Decatur rallied again with another drive that culminated with a 40-yard field goal by Ford that tied the game, 13-13, at the intermission.

After a scoreless third quarter, Kent County scored with 6:40 remaining in the game on a 53-yard touchdown run, but the extra point was blocked. The score extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 19-13. A short time later, Kent County added another touchdown and a two-point conversion to extend the lead to 27-13.

Kent County all but sealed the deal with an interception returned for a touchdown to make it 33-13. A 29-yard touchdown run put the Bulldogs ahead, 39-13. Decatur’s Eddie Zonnak scored from two yards out as the clock ticked down in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 39-20, which turned out to be the final score. It won’t get any easier for the Seahawks this week when they travel to Queen Anne’s for a tough game against another Bayside North opponent.