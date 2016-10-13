Sparky The Berlin Fire Dog Visits Worcester Prep Lower School

Worcester Preparatory School teacher Sasha Motsko and her second grade class thank Sparky the Fire Dog and the Berlin Fire Company for visiting the Lower School to teach about fire safety on Oct. 10. Pictured, from left, are Sophia Poffenberger, Anna Mumford, Jack Adkins, Beau Brittingham, Alyson Ray, Chase Burbage, Laney Hoch, Gray Bunting, Haven Harrison, Gavin Mann, Conan Geiger, Motsko and Jackson Curry-Crayton.