Things I Like – October 14, 2016

by

When my kids look out for each other

A rare quiet morning at home

Father-daughter dances at a wedding

The lamb chops at The Hobbit

Watching a football game when I don’t care who wins

A nice shower in a hotel room

People with good memories

Going to sleep early on Sundays

The first nice day after a bad storm

Big breakfasts on the weekend

In-depth stories that take weeks to put together

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.