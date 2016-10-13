Things To Do Around Town – October 14, 2016

Every Friday: Friday Funfest

FORGE Youth and Family Academy, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring the kids for dinner, dancing and games. House of Mercy, 36674 Dupont Hwy., Selbyville, Del. Free to the public. 443-366-2813; email info@forgeyouth.org; www.forge-youth.org.

Every 1st Friday: Star Charities Volunteers Meet

10 a.m., Ocean Pines Library. 410-641-7667.

Every Saturday: Weekly Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m., White Horse Park, 239 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines. Year-round. Locally grown vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, kettle corn, flowers, artisan breads, seafood, meats, more. New vendors welcome. 410-641-7717.

Every Saturday: Morning Worship

Year-round, 10 a.m., Bible study; 11 a.m., worship, Ocean City 7th Day Adventist Church, 10301 Coastal Hwy. (St. Peter’s Lutheran Church), O.C. 443-397-4005.

Every Saturday-Sunday Through Nov. 20: Airport Drive-In Breakfast

The Ocean City Aviation Association (OCAA) resumes its Saturday and Sunday Ocean City Airport Breakfasts in the Terminal Building, 9 a.m.-noon. Includes coffee, eggs, bacon, sausage, scrapple and potatoes for a suggested donation of $7. All donations directed to the Huey Veterans Memorial Display and Park in anticipation of major repairs due in the spring of 2017. 410-726-7207.

Every Sunday: Morning Worship

10 a.m. Year-round. Holy Communion and Sunday School. Holy Trinity Anglican, 11021 Worcester Hwy., Berlin (between Routes 90 and 589). Nursery available. 410-641-4882.

Every Sunday: Morning Worship

8 a.m. and 11 a.m., Traditional Worship; 9:30 a.m., Contemporary Worship; St. Peter’s Luth-eran Church, E.L.C.A, 10301 Coastal Hwy., O.C. 410-524-7474.

Every Sunday: Divine Liturgy

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, 33384 MacKenzie Way, Lewes. Visitors always welcome. All services in English. 302-645-5791 or visit www.orthodoxdelmar.org.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus, Sweet Adelines

7-9 p.m., Ocean Pines Community Center. Women are invited to learn the craft of acapella singing under the direction of Carol Ludwig. 410-641-6876.

Monday-Saturday: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-4 p.m., 10452 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin Shopping Center. All profits go to the hospital to support patient care services, new technology and education and to benefit the community. 410-629-1447.

Monday-Saturday: Atlantic United Methodist Church Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-2 p.m., AUMC, 105 4th Street, O.C. Donation drop-off room open 24 hours a day (some restrictions apply). 410-289-4458.

Monday-Saturday: Hospice Thrift Shop

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Berlin Shopping Center, just off Route 50, 10445 Old Ocean City Blvd., #7, Berlin. Proceeds benefit Coastal Hospice at the Ocean Residence. 410-641-1132.

Monday-Saturday: Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Bank Plaza, 34407 Dupont Blvd., Unit 3, Frankford, Del. All proceeds benefit the Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center. 443-513-0114.

Every Monday: Berlin TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m., Atlantic General Hospital, Conference Room 1, 733 Healthway Dr. TOPS is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. 410-251-2083.

Every Monday: Historic St. Martin’s Church Museum

1-4 p.m., 11413 Worcester Hwy., Showell. 410-251-2849.

Every 1st Monday: Free Hypertension Clinics

Hosted by Atlantic General Hospital. Apple Discount Drugs, Berlin, 10 a.m.-noon; Happy Har-ry’s, Ocean Pines, 1-3 p.m. 410-641-9268.

Every 2nd Monday: Friends Of The Ocean Pines Library

10 a.m. at the library. Refreshments available at 9:30 a.m. 410-208-4014.

Every 3rd Monday: Democratic Women’s Club Of Worcester County

Ocean Pines Yacht Club. Coffee and conversation at 9:30 a.m. followed by 10 a.m. meeting. All are welcome to attend these informative and friendly meetings. 410-208-2969. Club also will be collecting non-perishable food, toiletries and paper products to be shared with a local food ministry. 410-641-8553.

Every Tuesday: Prayer Hour

8:30-9:30 a.m., The Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. If you or someone you know is in need of prayer. 302-519-3867.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m., Worcester Co. Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle; jeanduck47-@gmail.com.

Every 1st Tuesday: Free Hypertension Clinics

Hosted by Atlantic General Hospital. Rite Aid, Selbyville, 10 a.m.-noon. Rite Aid, Ocean Pines, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. 410-641-9268.

Every 1st Tuesday: Ravens Roost 58

6:30 p.m. Seeking new members, a treasurer and members to serve on the Board of Directors. Meets the first Tuesday of every month and for the Sunday NFL games to raise money for local families in need. All activities take place at the 28th Street Pit & Pub. Currently holding a food drive for Sheppard’s Crook. Dues: $20 per year. If interested, stop by 28th Street Pit & Pub.

Every 2nd Tuesday: Adoptions Together Inc.

Support and education group. Adoption issues. Domestic and international adoption families welcome. St. Paul’s Church, Church Street, Berlin. Child care is available. 410-708-2439.

Every 2nd Tuesday: Worcester County Parkinson’s Support Group

2:30-4 p.m., Ocean Pines Library. Speakers, exercises, discussions of current medications and new sources of help. 410-208-3132.

Every 2nd Tuesday: October-May Women’s Club Of Ocean City

American Legion Hall. 410-213-1146.

Every 3rd Tuesday: American Legion Auxiliary

Unit 166. Monthly meeting. American Legion Synepuxent Post 166, 23rd Street, Ocean City. Current members and those interested in becoming members are encouraged to attend.

Every Last Tuesday: Ocean City Beach Singles

Social group for singles 45 and over. 6 p.m. for a pot luck dinner in West Fenwick, Del., to plan activities. Call Pat at 410-629-1444.

Every Wednesday: Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club Meeting

6 p.m., Captain’s Table Restaurant, in the Courtyard by Marriott, 15th Street and the Boardwalk, O.C.

Every Wednesday: Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City

Meets weekly in the Ocean Pines Community Center. Doors open at 7 a.m.; meeting begins at 8 a.m. 410-641-7330; www.kiwanisofopoc.-org.

Every Wednesday: Square Dancing Classes

7-9 p.m. (all through the winter) Ocean Pines Community Hall. Lessons for all visitors are always welcome. 410-835-3534.

Every Wednesday: Bible Study And Fellowship

6:30 p.m. The Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. Study topics in a series format. www.theodysseychurch.com.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Autistic Children’s Support Group Of Worcester County

7 p.m. St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in the library. Child care provided. Invite parents who have children with special needs to attend. 410-352-9959.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Polish American Club

Meets at Columbus Hall, 2-4 p.m. Join the group if you are of Polish or Slavic descent. Helen Sobkowiak, 410-723-2639; Georgia Winecki, 410-524-0521.

Every 2nd Wednesdasy: Hope For Hepatitis Support Group

Atlantic General Primary Care Office, 11107 Racetrack Rd., Ocean Pines 7:15-9 p.m. 410-213-1741.

Every 2nd And 4th Wednesday: MOPS, Mothers Of Preschoolers Meeting

9:15 a.m., Community Church, Ocean Pines. Free child care so enjoy a mommy’s play date. Visit www. facebook.com/groups/MOPSccop.

Every 3rd Wednesday: Suicide Grievers Support Group

Worcester County Health Department, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Open to anyone who has lost a friend or loved one to suicide. Quiet listening, caring people, no judgement. 410-629-0164 or visit www.jessespaddle.org.

Every 3rd Wednesday: Women Supporting Women

Breast cancer support group. 10026 Old Ocean City Blvd., #4, Berlin, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. 410-641-2849.

Wednesday-Saturday: Used To Be Mine Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Supporting Diakonia. Located at the intersection of Route 611 and Sunset Avenue. 410-213-0243.

Wednesday-Saturday: Shepherd’s Nook Thrift Shop

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Church at Ocean Pines, Route 589 and Racetrack Road, Berlin. Accepting donations of gently worn clothes and household items.

Every Thursday: Bingo

American Legion Post 166. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food and non-alcoholic beverages available. Open to the public. 410-289-3166.

Every Thursday: Food Addicts In Recovery Anonymous

7-8:30 p.m. Ocean View Presbyterian Church, Central Avenue and Church Street, Ocean View, Del. 302-541-0275.

Every Thursday: Chair Aerobics

1-2 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Community Life Center, 10301 Coastal Hwy., O.C. Sponsored by St. Peter’s Senior Adult Ministry. Free will offering. 410-524-7474.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles 45+ Happy Hour

4-7 p.m. Harpoon Hanna’s. 302-436-9577 or 410-524-0649.

Every 2nd Thursday: AARP Meeting

AARP Ocean City Chapter #1917. 10 a.m. Northside Park Recreation Center, Ocean City. 410-250-7723.

Every 3rd Thursday: Pine’eer Craft Club Meeting

9:45 a.m., refreshments followed by business meeting and a craft of the month; Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway.

Oct. 7, Oct. 14, Oct. 21, Oct. 28: Knights Of Columbus Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m.; games begin at 6:30 p.m. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. Refreshments for sale. 410-524-7994.

Oct. 14: Crab Cake Dinner

4-7 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Includes single crab cake sandwich, green beans, seasoned baked potato. Cost: $10. Carry-outs available. Bake sale table. 410-641-1137.

Oct. 14-15: Quilt Show And Peddler’s Table

Quilters By The Sea, Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway. Free admission. Oct. 14: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Oct. 15: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cheri.johnson12@yahoo.com.

Oct. 14-Oct. 15: Duplicate Bridge Sectional Tournament (Silver Points)

10 a.m.-3 p.m. MAC Inc., the Area Agency on Aging, Salisbury. Featured will be single sessions and intermediate and novice pairs. Light lunch available between sessions. Cost: $10 per session. Morning coffee and tea and afternoon snacks will be available. 410-749-0497 or 410-228-7061.

Oct. 15: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, Willards. Menu includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert and coffee. Carry-outs available. Cost: $12/adults. 410-543-8244 or 443- 235-0251.

Oct. 15: 1st Annual Men’s Ministry Car & Bike Show

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; registration fee: $10 per vehicle. Cars, trucks, bikes, food, trophies, T-shirts, fun. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower St., Berlin. Sponsored by St. Paul United Methodist Church Men’s Ministry. 443-614-6191.

Oct. 15: Indoor Yard Sale

Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Main station. Doors will be open to the public 7 a.m.-noon. Tables: $15 each or two for $25. To reserve a table: 443-235-2926.

Oct. 15: Suddenly Single Financial Workshop

Register By Oct. 8

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Community Church at Ocean Pines, 11227 Racetrack Rd., Berlin. Worcester County Commission for Women. Keynote address by Christine Selzer of Merrill Lynch, smart uses of your money. Registration: 240-882-2950; chroman1954@gmail.com. Registration fee: $5, payable to FWCCW, Cynthia Roman, 28 Watertown Rd., Berlin, Md. 21811.

Oct. 15: Fall Festival And Bazaar

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Allen Asbury United Methodist Church, Allen Community Hall, Collins Wharf Road, Allen. Breakfast sandwiches made to order until 10 a.m., fried oyster sandwiches, homemade vegetable beef, bean and chicken soups, chicken salad sandwiches, Maryland beaten biscuits, sweet potato biscuits, hot dogs, platters with green beans, homemade dump-lings, roll and choice of chicken salad or oyster fritter. Make-and-take table with children’s activities, local vendors with beaded jewelry, hon-ey bee display, essential oils and fragrances, plants, produce, baked goods and more. Outdoor yard sale, weather permitting, at 9 a.m. Tables available for $10. 410-749-5650 to reserve a table. Portion of the proceeds support the church’s outreach to the Christian Shelter. 410-430-4796.

Oct. 15: 65th Annual Stamp Club Show

Dover Stamp Club, host. Camden-Wyoming Fire Hall, 200 East Camden-Wyoming Ave., Camden, Del. Theme: State Macroinvertebrate. Show will feature members’ and youth exhibits, wide array of philatelic materials including supplies, special anniversary cancellation, bid boxes, search table for young collectors and more. Refreshments available. Free admission. 302-674-0837 or email doverstampclub@aol.com.

Oct. 16: Homecoming Service

2 p.m. Wilson United Methodist Church, Bishopville Road, Bishopville. Gary McCabe Jr. will be speaking; special music by The Island Boys. Dinner to follow. 302-436-4483.

Oct. 17: Friends Of The Ocean Pines Library

Group extends an invitation to join in the membership meeting. Coffee and tea served at 9:30 a.m., meeting starts at 10 a.m. Guest speaker will be Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League of Ocean City.

Oct. 17: Pocomoke City Rotary Club Crab Feast

6 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 18 Third St., Pocomoke City. Tickets: $20. Purchase from any club member or by calling 410-957-4966 on or before Oct. 9. Proceeds benefit Rotary International’s Polio Eradication Program.

Oct. 18: Fall Card Party Luncheon

St. Clare’s annual event. St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 3rd Street and Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. Luncheon served at noon. $20 per person. Reservations: 410-641-8171; 410-641-5049; 410-289-3453.

Oct. 18: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166

Monthly meeting. 6 p.m.: Pizza party social hour; 7 p.m.: Meeting. American Legion Syne-puxent Post 166, 23rd Street, Ocean City. Those interested in becoming members and current members are encouraged to attend.

Oct. 19: Parish At The Beach Golf Open

St. Luke’s Church, host. Bayside Resort Golf Club. Registration: noon. Format: scramble/-best ball with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Cost is $100 per player and includes a goodie bag, range balls, 18 holes of golf with cart and a dinner banquet at The Cove. 410-250-0300.

Oct. 20: Pine’eer Craft Club Meeting

9:45 a.m., refreshments; 10 a.m., business meeting. Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway. Artist demonstration with Claudia Ford Cianci of Art-C who will demonstrate wine glass painting and display some of her custom art. She specializes in acrylic and watercolor painting classes, painting parties and murals. 410-208-3032.

Oct. 21: Family Fall Festival

3:30-7 p.m. Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, 11242 Racetrack Rd., Berlin. Family fun featuring carnival-style kids’ games, face painting, hay rides, pumpkin painting, trunk-or-treat contest. For a $10 entry fee, decorate your trunk or truck bed in a family-friendly theme (sports team, favorite movie, etc.) and have your candy ready to hand out. Children will walk around and trick-or-treat. Prizes will be awarded for best-decorated trunk or truck. Food and refreshments for sale. phouck@mbscs.org.

Oct. 21-22: Bayside Chapel Presentation

“Anchored In Hope-Finding Strength in the Storm,” a mini retreat for men and women. Oct. 21: Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; retreat from 6-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 22: Doors open at 8 a.m.; retreat from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost: $8/person and includes light snacks and Saturday lunch. Bayside Chapel, 38288 London Ave., Williamsville Industrial Park off Route 54, Selbyville, Del. Advance registration required. 302-436-7585; info@baysidechapel.com.

Oct. 22: American Apple Festival

Noon-3 p.m. Berlin Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Music by country music star Randy Lee Ashcraft (bring your lawn chairs); food by American Legion Post #123 includes hot dogs, hamburgers, french fries, desserts, snacks, apple pie, popcorn, snow cones; face painting and kids’ games; raffles; Magee Farms farmers market; classic car show with trophies. Proceeds benefit the Residents Activity Fund and the Alzheimer’s Association. Car show registration: 410-629-6116; 410-629-6123.

Oct. 22: Spaghetti Dinner And Gospel Music

The United Methodist Men of Powellville United Methodist Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville, will host dinner beginning at 4:30 p.m. Spaghetti with homemade sauces, salad, bread sticks and dessert. Available until 6:30 p.m. Eat-in or carry-out. At 6:30 p.m., national Christian artists The Riders will be in concert in the sanctuary. 443-880-8804.

Oct. 26, Nov. 30, Jan. 25: Knights Of Columbus Simple Supper

Dinner is served from 5-7 p.m. Cash bar is open. Full meal for only $7. Columbus Hall (behind St. Luke’s Church), 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 410-524-7994.

Oct. 29: The Parke Garage Sale

7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Community yard/garage sale in driveways of residents. The Parke is an active 55+ adult community of 503 homes. Residents are selling their treasures including clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more. Rain date is Nov. 5. 410-208-4994.

Oct. 29: Barbecue Chicken Dinner

Noon-2 p.m. Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Department hall. Cost: $7. Includes half-chicken, dinner roll and chips. Tickets on sale in advance only at any branch of the sponsor, Farmers Bank of Willards. Proceeds to benefit MAC Inc., the designated Area Agency on Aging. 410-742-0505, ext. 118.

Oct. 29: Church Rummage Sale

7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Ocean City Presbyterian Church, 1301 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City.

Oct. 29: Charity Bull & Oyster Roast

Ravens Roost #44. 2-6 p.m., American Legion, 23rd Street, Ocean City. Cost: $40, includes pit beef, raw and fried oysters, sausage with peppers and onions, salads, beer and soda. Entertainment includes music by The Stims, plant and money wheels, 50/50 and door prizes. Profits from the roast will assist local charities and causes. To purchase tickets, call 410-598-4597 or eric_waterman@comcast.net.

Oct. 29: Bowen United Methodist Church Luncheon

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oyster sandwiches (the oysters are not cut up), chicken salad, hot dogs, soups, baked goods and more. Newark.

Nov. 4: Dazzle Gift Shop Two-Year Anniversary

4 p.m.-6 p.m. Hunter Bunk Mann, author of “Vanishing Ocean City,” will be available for a book signing and meet-and-greet. He will also discuss how the book came to be. Refreshments. Special Customer Appreciation Sale Nov. 4, 5, 6. Inside the Ocean Pines South Gate, 11312 Manklin Creek Rd., Manklin Station Shopping Center.

Nov. 4-5: Awesome Basket Auction And Bake Sale

8 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, 33384 Mackenzie Way, Lewes, Del., off Plantation Road (1-D). Rain or shine. Look for the gold dome. Proceeds benefit St. Andrew’s Church. 302-436-4029.

Nov. 5: 36th Annual Christmas Luncheon And Faire

Buckingham Presbyterian Church, 20 South Main St., Berlin. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Menu: Variety of homemade soups, chicken salad sandwiches, platters or a la carte. Eat in or carry out. Also featuring bake table and gift basket raffle, great Christmas gifts by local artisans including handcrafted jewelry, American Girl clothes, bow-making demonstrations, free balloon animals for the kids. All profits go to local missions. 410-641-0234.

Nov. 5: Italian Dinner And Auction

5 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. Chicken parmesan or spaghetti and meatballs, Italian bread, tossed salad, cake and drink. Adults: $10 advance/$12 at the door; ages 5-12: $6; ages 4 and under: free. Auction to follow of home-baked pies and cakes, small gift baskets, local merchants’ gift cards and more. 410-641-2186.

Nov. 12: 16th Annual Christmas Bazaar

St. Andrew Catholic Center, 14401 Sinepuxent Ave., Ocean City. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jewelry (new, used, estate and costume), bake sale, Chinese auction, silent auction for new and “almost new” art gallery, white elephant, books, cookies, crafts and more. Lunch with homemade crab cakes, kielbasa, hot dogs, barbecue and homemade crab soup. Choose dessert. 410-250-0030.

Nov. 12: 38th Annual Christmas Bazaar And Luncheon

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Atlantic United Methodist Church, 4th Street and Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City. Sponsored by Martha Circle. Proceeds benefit AUMC Missions.

Nov. 12: Shepherd’s Nook Christmas Bazaar

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Community Church at Ocean Pines, 11227 Racetrack Rd./Route 589. Christmas gifts, decorations, clothing, baked goods, crafts.