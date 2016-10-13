Voices From The Readers – October 14, 2016

Editor:

I am writing in support of the council of Ocean City and the objection to many cell phone towers being added to this, otherwise gorgeous, resort city. I live in Peabody, Mass. and there is a major cell phone base tower a stone’s throw from my home. The tower was built about 10 years after I moved here, and that, without any previous notification to myself or my neighbors.

I have researched the subject of Radio Frequency (RF) waves and their effect on health and have found evidence that they can cause problems especially if there is already a compromise in the health of the individual. The American Cancer Society’s website has some helpful information and links.

The greatest concentration of RF waves happens horizontally from the antennas. Ocean City has so many multi-level buildings which would put the health of the people on the higher levels of the buildings at risk. And although most of the RF waves leaving and returning to the antennas are concentrated on the front of the antenna, having an antenna mounted to a building does increase the amount of RF wave strength inside the room that the antenna is mounted on.

Although we as a society like the convenience of Internet service everywhere-all of the time, if more people understood the risks involved with that convenience, I feel certain that they would rather be safer than sorry. In a resort area, such as Ocean City, where people come to “get away from it all,” there is less of a need for the highest degree of Internet service than for a medical community or a university setting. After all, people get away from the stress of life and come and spend thousands of dollars at resorts to reverse the damage that the tension and stress of work-life has done to their bodies, not to continue damaging their health.

And do I need to remind people of the loss of aesthetic value that these towers would cause. Hiding utilities is the norm for resorts, not putting them in people’s faces all day every day. I can tell you that when I look at the tower near me, not only is it ugly, but it is a frightening symbol of mankind’s “anything for a dollar,” attitude that has caused all the earth to cry out for “Recycle, Reuse, Repurpose!” Sorry, but we can’t do that with our bodies.

Please let this beautiful resort city continue to be the place that millions flock to each year to renew their health, not compromise it.

Roberta Corey

Peabody, Mass.

Tax Issue Irrelevant

Back in 1995, Donald Trump lost millions of dollars on real estate and took a loss. NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN and Hillary Clinton are all saying that Donald Trump did not pay any taxes for 15 years. That is not the truth. He paid real estate taxes, state taxes, city taxes and employment taxes.

I personally sold a piece of property in 2014 and lost money and was told due to the loss I wouldn’t have to pay taxes for five years. The law works for all people who have taken a loss on property.

I was employed by the Anne Arundel County Police for 23 years as a custodian and was able to make enough money to have a good retirement plan along with Social Security.

The American people want to see Clinton’s emails, which she broke the law by putting government emails on a personal computer.

In 1995, when the real estate market was declining, the President of the United States was Bill Clinton. Bill and Hillary said they were broke when they left the White House. They moved to New York and purchased a big home. How did they do that if they were broke?

The Clintons need to show their tax returns for the year 2000 to show that they probably were not broke at all.

Hillary Clinton wants to allow another 4,000 Syrians into our country. We need to put a stop to that many people coming into the United States since we don’t know who they are or anything about them. We are paying them $500 a month and paying for their healthcare.

Our federal government doesn’t even take care of our veterans or the other people here in the United States that need our help.

It is important for whites, blacks, Latinos and all people who are here legally to go to the polls and vote for Donald Trump to put a stop to all that is happening within our government.

I am 78 years old and I don’t get my healthcare paid for or get food stamps, but I do want our government to quit giving our money away and help the United States citizens that need our help.

All the people who want Donald Trump for president need to go out and knock on doors and get the people out to vote for him.

Richard Ruzicka

Selbyville, Del.

Two things I’m tired of:

“Newsies” playing on our stupidity. Anyone with common sense knows that anyone who submits itemized tax returns is taking deductions/write-offs. That is what itemizing is all about. And Trump would like to see a change in how taxes are collected to eliminate the current tax system which, oh my God, would mean he is willing to close the loopholes even on himself. “Newsies” not pointing out the obvious like I just did. Oh, I forgot their job is to make whoever they do not support look like a subversive pox — not to practice objective journalism.

Sadly, just like not having a very good choice of presidential candidates from whom to choose, we’re stuck with pathetic news reporters and commentators, too. It’s all so pathetic.

Maeke Ermarth

Cheyenne, Wy. and Ocean City

Observing Feral Cat Day

Community Cats Coalition will honor National Feral Cat Day (NFCD) on Oct. 16, to bring attention to the unnecessary killing of cats in animal control pounds and shelters, the leading documented cause of death for cats in the United States.

Feral cats are the same species as pet cats, but they live outdoors and can’t be socialized to people. Most animal shelters across the United States kill virtually all feral cats who come through their doors because they can’t be adopted. We’re honoring National Feral Cat Day by urging shelters and pounds to adopt a new approach to feral cats that save lives and improves communities.

On Oct. 16, hundreds of groups will come together at events nationwide to raise awareness about feral cats and Trap-Neuter-Return, the humane and effective method of care that improves their lives. Alley Cat Allies, the national advocate for feral and stray cats and the foremost authority on Trap-Neuter-Return. launched National Feral Cat Day in 2001.

Through Trap-Neuter-Return, outdoor cats are humanely trapped and brought to a veterinarian to be evaluated, spayed/neutered and vaccinated. While under anesthesia, the cats are ear tipped — a small portion of the left ear is painlessly removed for identification. After they recover from the sterilization surgery, they are returned to their outdoor home.

“We are calling for a revolutionary change in shelter practice and policy,” said Becky Robinson president of Alley Cat Allies. “We already know we have the support of hundreds of thousands of citizens and groups nationwide, including Community Cats Coalition. National Feral Cat Day is our collective call-to-action for this movement.”

Hundreds of local governments nationwide now have ordinances endorsing Trap-Neuter-Return, which is rapidly becoming the predominant approach to feral cats. But in many communities and shelters, feral cats continue to be killed.

“More cats are killed in our nation’s animal control pounds and shelters then die from any other documented cause,” said Robinson. “This National Feral Cat Day, we’re challenging cat lovers to partner with their local shelters to launch Trap-Neuter-Return efforts and other programs that will save cat’s lives.”

More than 70 percent of all cats who enter pounds and shelters are killed there. That number jumps to virtually 100 percent for feral cats. A national survey conducted for Alley Cat Allies by Harris interactive found that an overwhelming number -81 percent- of Americans prefer to let outdoor cats live out their lives than have them caught and killed.

For more information about National Feral Cat Day, see www.alleycat.org/NFCD

Community Cats Coalition is a 501 © 3 non-profit cat rescue organization that supports and promotes Trap/Neuter/Return as the best course of action for feral cats. For more information, visit: www.communitycatscoalition.com

Susan Coleman

Berlin

