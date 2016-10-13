Worcester Boys’ Win Streak At Five

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team swept three games last week, each by shutout, to improve to 8-1 on the season.

The Mallards have now won five straight since their first and only loss of the season to Cape Henlopen back on September 24. During the last week, the Worcester boys have beaten Salisbury School, 7-0, Delmarva Christian, 2-0, last Wednesday and Salisbury Christian, 1-0, last Friday. Monday’s game against Holly Grove was postponed due to wet field conditions. The Mallards host Delmarva Christian on Friday for Senior Day.